Canada unveils roster to play NORCECA women's volleyball powers in Quebec

Canadian coach Shannon Winzer served up her roster on Sunday for the seven-team NORCECA senior women's volleyball continental championship that starts Tuesday at the PEPS' Amphitheatre Desjardins-Universite Laval in Quebec.

The defending Olympic champion United States, NORCECA defending champion Dominican Republic and powerhouse Cuba are included in the six-day tournament that is divided into two groups for pool play, with top teams advancing to playoffs later in the week.

Canada will play in Pool A with Mexico and Puerto Rico, while Cuba, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic and the U.S. compete in Pool B.

Canada opens the round robin portion of the tourney on Tuesday against Mexico, followed by a Wednesday match against Puerto Rico.

Cuba has won the event 13 times and has been runner-up seven times. The U.S. has won it eight times and finished second 12 times. The defending champion Dominican Republic has three gold medals, three silver and five bronze.

Canada roster