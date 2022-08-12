Canada's Wilkerson, Bukovec stay perfect, advance to quarter-finals in Germany
World silver medallists finish atop Pool D standings undefeated with 3 wins
Canadian beach volleyball duo Brandie Wilkerson and Sophie Bukovec remained undefeated and advanced to the quarter-finals atop their group at the FIVB Beach Volleyball Pro Tour Elite 16 event in Hamburg, Germany on Friday.
Wilkerson, 29, and Bukovec, 26, picked up two wins on the first day of the competition, defeating Italy's Marta Menegatti and Valentina Gottardi and Germany's Sandra Ittlinger and Isabell Schneider, respectively.
The Canadian pair partnered up ahead of the 2022 season and in May — finished second at the world championships in Rome.
Wilkerson and Bukovec will face Brazil's Carolina Solberg Salgado and Barbara Seixas de Freitason in the quarter-finals on Saturday at 6 a.m. ET. The Brazilian duo finished second in Pool C with two victories.
The FIVB Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 event in Germany runs through Sunday with the quarter-finals, semifinals and medal matches taking place over the weekend. You can stream the event live on CBC Sports, CBC Sports app and on CBC Gem, with the final set for 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.
