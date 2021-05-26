Canadian women's volleyball team drops 2nd straight VNL match in sweep to U.S.
Canadians wrap preliminary round vs. Dominican Republic on Thursday
The Canadian women's volleyball team remained winless at the 2021 Nations League after falling 3-0 (26-24, 25-15, 25-10) to the second-seed United States on Wednesday.
Canada, which sat 15th in the preliminary-round standings after the loss to the U.S., opened with a 3-1 loss to Brazil on Tuesday.
The Americans outblocked Canada 10-2 on Wednesday. Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C., led Canada with 13 attack points.
The annual international men's and women's competition featuring the world's top 16 teams in each gender was cancelled in 2020 because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The Canadian men's and women's squads will each play a 15-match preliminary round until June 23 in the Adriatic Sea resort town of Rimini, Italy.
The top four countries advance to the semifinals and finals.
The world governing body of volleyball, FIVB, says the competition will operate with COVID-19 countermeasures to "reduce the risk of virus transmission, including frequent testing, strict health and hygiene measures and an array of risk-mitigation protocols."
The Canadian men, ranked No. 10 in the world, have qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics starting July 23. Nations League is important preparation for them after a year of no matches as a team.
The Canadian men open with three matches in three days starting Friday against No. 3 United States, No. 5 Argentina and No. 1 Brazil.
