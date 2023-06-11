Canadian men suffer 2nd straight loss in Volleyball Nations League, falling to U.S. in Ottawa

The Canadian men's volleyball team dropped its second straight game in Volleyball Nations League action on Saturday, losing in straight sets to the United States (22-25, 20-25, 20-25) at TD Place in Ottawa.

The three-time VNL medallists continued their strong start to the season with a third straight win, building off straight-sets victories over the Netherlands and Italy.

Canada kept pace with the U.S. in the first set and led at points, but the Americans were unswayed, and that was as close as Canada would get to winning a set.

"We played better than yesterday, against one of the best teams in the world," Canadian head coach Tuomas Sammelvuo said in a release. "We started slow, but we fought back. This is a long tournament, so we need everyone on the team."

WATCH | Canada falls to U.S. for 2nd loss of VNL season:

USA shuts down Canada at Volleyball Nations League in Ottawa Duration 2:27

Toronto's Arthur Szwarc led the Canadians with 12 attack points and a block point, while Stephen Maar built on his 14-point performance from Friday's loss to Argentina by adding 12 on Saturday. Still, Canada's 36 attack points fell well short of the U.S. squad's 46.

Thirty-six-year-old Matt Anderson led the way for the Americans, proving to be a reliable scoring option with 18 points from 14 kills, an ace and three blocks.

"Anytime we get to play against Canada, and especially in front of their home crowd, it's a good experience for us to take moving forward," Anderson said.

"We're for sure going to meet them again in other tournaments this season. I'm coming from a pretty bad ankle sprain last week, so it's been a little hard to get back and get my rhythm going, but it's just a matter of time before we're all clicking again. We have a very experienced roster, so it's just about working hard."

With the loss, Canada moves to 1-2 in VNL play this season, with a win over Cuba in its opening game. The Canadians will look to bounce back in their final match in Ottawa when they face Germany on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. Watch live coverage on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

Earlier in the day, reigning world champions Italy picked up a 3-1 victory over Germany (23-25, 18-25, 27-25, 19-25), while Cuba went the distance in a hotly contested five-set victory over Brazil (16-25, 25-22, 29-27, 22-25, 18-20).

The 2023 edition of the men's VNL includes the world's top 16 nations, with eight advancing to July's final round in Gdańsk, Poland (July 19-23). Canada has never reached the VNL podium and sits 14th through three games.

WATCH | FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League — Canada vs. United States:

FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League Ottawa: Canada vs. USA Duration 1:45:47

