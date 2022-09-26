Resilient Canadian women swept at volleyball worlds by reigning Olympic champion U.S.
Led by Van Ryk and Gray, squad carried play for stretches during Pool C match
"We don't back down against these guys."
Those words were head coach Shannon Winzer's attempt to keep her Canadian women's volleyball players motivated late in a challenging first set on Monday against the world No. 1 United States.
They worked as the Canadians put forth a strong effort in the 81-minute game but couldn't upend the reigning Olympic champions, who prevailed 25-19, 26-24, 25-15 at the FIVB world championship in Arnhem, Netherlands.
The 2014 world champion Americans improved to 2-0 and sit atop Pool C while Canada is fifth (0-2). Kazakhstan is also 0-2 and plays Canada on Thursday in Lodz, Poland (CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem, 7 a.m. ET).
The teams are divided into four pools of six teams each for the preliminary stage. The top four in each pool advance to the second stage, where they are divided again into two groups.
The 16 remaining clubs play four matches against opponents they didn't face during the preliminary stage, with the top from each group moving to the quarter-finals.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?