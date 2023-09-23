Canadian men's volleyball team topped by U.S. for 1st loss at NORCECA Final 6 tournament

The Canadian men's volleball team suffered its first defeat of the NORCECA Final Six tournament in Edmonton on Friday at the hands of the undefeated American team.

Canada got off to a quick start taking the first set - the only set the U.S. has lost so far after opening the tournament by winning nine straight - but ultimately conceded the match in four (25-22, 14-25, 20-25, 17-25).

Canadian captain Isaac Heslinga of Orangeville, Ont., led his team in scoring with 10 points, while four American players topped that total with Patrick Gasman (17), Jordan Ewert (14), Ethan Champlin (13) and Camden Gianni (12).

"We just made too many errors," said Canada's Head Coach Dan Lewis. "You cannot be unorganized against a disciplined team. If you don't adapt during the game, then the other team exploits your weaknesses. … It's a long tournament – we have to rest and get ready for the match tomorrow."

Canada (3-1) is in second place in the standings heading into the final game of round robin play, and will look to punch its ticket to the gold-medal game on Sunday against the U.S. (4-0) with a clash against Mexico (2-2) on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

The Canadians opened the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Puerto Rico (1-3) on Tuesday, followed by a 3-1 win over the Dominican Republic (0-4) on Wednesday and a 3-1 win over Cuba (2-2) on Thursday.

Both Cuba (12 points) and Mexico (nine points) are within striking distance of Canada (13 points) heading into the final games, as teams can be awarded anywhere between five and zero points in a match based on how many sets the games last.

Cuba has its toughest match against the U.S. on Saturday, although the Americans have already clinched first place in the standings.

Canada's roster is comprised of Volleyball Canada NextGen Program players and athletes that played on Canada's 11th-place team at the under-21 world championship in Bahrain in July.

