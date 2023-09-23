Canadian men's volleyball team topped by U.S. for 1st loss at NORCECA Final 6 tournament
Canada sits at 3-1 heading into final round robin game against Mexico on Saturday
The Canadian men's volleball team suffered its first defeat of the NORCECA Final Six tournament in Edmonton on Friday at the hands of the undefeated American team.
Canada got off to a quick start taking the first set - the only set the U.S. has lost so far after opening the tournament by winning nine straight - but ultimately conceded the match in four (25-22, 14-25, 20-25, 17-25).
Canadian captain Isaac Heslinga of Orangeville, Ont., led his team in scoring with 10 points, while four American players topped that total with Patrick Gasman (17), Jordan Ewert (14), Ethan Champlin (13) and Camden Gianni (12).
WATCH | Canada falls to U.S.:
"We just made too many errors," said Canada's Head Coach Dan Lewis. "You cannot be unorganized against a disciplined team. If you don't adapt during the game, then the other team exploits your weaknesses. … It's a long tournament – we have to rest and get ready for the match tomorrow."
Canada (3-1) is in second place in the standings heading into the final game of round robin play, and will look to punch its ticket to the gold-medal game on Sunday against the U.S. (4-0) with a clash against Mexico (2-2) on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.
The Canadians opened the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Puerto Rico (1-3) on Tuesday, followed by a 3-1 win over the Dominican Republic (0-4) on Wednesday and a 3-1 win over Cuba (2-2) on Thursday.
Cuba has its toughest match against the U.S. on Saturday, although the Americans have already clinched first place in the standings.
Canada's roster is comprised of Volleyball Canada NextGen Program players and athletes that played on Canada's 11th-place team at the under-21 world championship in Bahrain in July.
Canada roster
- Christopher Byam — Bow Island, Alta.
- Jonah Dueck — Rosenort, Man.
- Reeve Gingera — Calgary
- Mason Greves — Calgary
- Isaac Heslinga — Orangeville, Ont.
- Zachary Hollands — Victoriaville, Que.
- Liam Kristjanson — Oak River, Man.
- Isaiah Mamer — Wilkie, Sask.
- Darian Picklyk — Winnipeg
- Jonathan Portelance — Sherbrooke, Que.
- Jacob Sargent — Lethbridge, Alta.
- Kaden Schmidt — Mississauga, Ont.
- Cory Schoenherr — Waterloo, Ont.
- James Vincett — Calgary
With files from NORCECA