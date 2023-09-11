Content
Canada's men's volleyball team defeated by U.S. in NORCECA Continental Championship final

Canada's men's volleyball team fell to the United States in the gold-medal match at the NORCECA Continental Championship on Sunday, suffering a 3-0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-22) loss in Charleston, West Va.

Canadians fall in straight sets, take home 2nd consecutive silver at the tournament

CBC Sports ·
A male volleyball player wearing number four hits the ball over the net with his right hand as three players leap into the air to block.
The United States beat Canada 3-0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-22) in the NORCECA Men's Volleyball Continental Championship final on Sunday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in Charleston, West Va. (@Norceca_Info/X)

Outside hitter Matt Anderson led the U.S. to its first championship since 2017 with a match-high 16 points on 12 attacks, two blocks and two aces.

The Americans went undefeated in Charleston, topping Suriname, Puerto Rico and Cuba in group play before besting the Dominican Republic in the semifinals.

Canada entered the final with a 3-0 record following a semifinal victory over Cuba and sweeps of the Dominicans and Mexico at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Canadian outside hitter Stephen Maar led the team in the final with 12 points on 10 attacks, one block and one ace. Opposite Arthur Szwarc added eight points on eight attacks as Canada took home its second straight silver medal at the tournament.

The U.S. led Canada in attacks (44-31) and blocks (5-3), while the Canadians led in aces (4-3). The Americans scored 23 points on Canadian errors while surrendering 18.

Cuba claimed bronze earlier on Sunday by beating the Dominican Republic 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-16).

Canada was defeated in straight sets by Puerto Rico in last year's final in Durango, Mexico.

The Canadian women's team captured the bronze medal at the NORCECA Women's Continental Championship last Sunday on home soil in Quebec City.

Canada roster

  • Jordan Canham — Avonmore, Ont.
  • Samuel Cooper — Hamilton, Ont.
  • Landon Currie — Vernon, B.C.
  • Danny Demyanenko — Toronto
  • Pearson Eshenko — Banff, Alta.
  • Luke Herr — Winnipeg
  • Nicholas Hoag — Sherbrooke, Que.
  • Eric Loeppky — Steinbach, Man.
  • Justin Lui — Pickering, Ont.
  • Stephen Maar — Aurora, Ont.
  • Jordan Schnitzer — Surrey, B.C.
  • Arthur Szwarc — Toronto
  • Lucas Van Berkel — Edmonton
  • Brett Walsh — Calgary
