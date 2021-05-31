Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Volleyball·New

Canada collapses late in 4th set en route to 4th straight loss in women's volleyball

Canada's women's volleyball team appeared on its win to snapping a 0-3 skid, leading Turkey by six points late in the fourth set before suffering a meltdown and dropping a five-set decision (23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 12-15) on Monday in Rimini, Italy.

Turkey scores 8 consecutive points on way to 5-set Volleyball Nations League win

CBC Sports ·
Turkey scored eight unanswered points to pull out a 25-23 win over Canada, pictured, on the way to a five-set victory in women's Volleyball Nations League action on Monday in Rimini, Italy. (Submitted by volleyballworld.com)

Canada's women remain winless in their Volleyball Nations League debut.

They appeared on their win to snapping a 0-3 skid with a six-point lead over Turkey late in the fourth set Monday but suffered a meltdown and dropped a five-set decision (23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 12-15) in Rimini, Italy.

Trailing 23-17, Turkey reeled off eight consecutive points for a 25-23 victory and carried momentum into a fifth and deciding set.

Even a timeout called by Canada head coach Shannon Winzer with her team ahead 23-20 in the fourth set couldn't help the players close out the match as they had trouble handling the ball.

Then, Turkish opposite hitter Ebrar Karakurt took over, breaking a 23-23 tie with a key block and point off a block.

Canada (0-4) returns to the court against China on Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. ET. Watch it live on CBCSports.ca and check the full broadcast schedule for further details.

Comeback kids

In Monday's deciding set, a Karakurt kill — one of her team-high 21 points — gave Turkey a 6-3 advantage.

"We're going to stay in the game. … Great teams reset," Winzer could be heard saying during a timeout.

Opposite hitter Kiera van Ryk, who led both teams with 27 points, immediately scored a point off a block and setter Brie King brought Canada within a point.

After Turkey restored its three-point lead at 9-6, Canada came back to even matters on a kill deep to the corner by outside hitter Hilary Howe, a Karakurt missed shot wide and a long hit out of bounds by one of her teammates.

Tied 9-9, the teams exchanged points before Canada went up 11-10, only for Turkey to score five of the next six points for the win.

The annual international men's and women's competition featuring the world's top 16 teams in each gender was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian men's and women's squads will each play a 15-match preliminary round until June 23. The top four countries advance to the semifinals and finals.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now