Canada finds success in beach volleyball at Ostrava Beach Open

Canadians went 4-1 in beach volleyball at the Ostrava Beach Open on Wednesday.

Megan and Nicole McNamara of Richmond, B.C., beat Sarlota Svobodova and Karin Zolnericka of Czech Republic in straight sets. In the first game, the sisters 21-15. In the second set, it was a dominant performance from them as they won 21-8 to win the match. The also played Emi and Maxime van Driel from the Netherlands where the Canadians once again won in straight sets. In the first set, they edged out a 23-21 win and followed that up with a 21-13 victory.

In the lone loss for Canada, Julie Gordon from Barrie, Ont., and Shanice Marcelle from Toronto lost in straight sets to Lezana Placette and Alexia Richard of France as they lost 21-17 and 21-13.

On the men's side, Grant O'Gorman from Scarborough and Ben Saxton from Calgary beat Jan Pokersnik and Nejic Zemljak of Slovakia 2-0. The cruised to a 21-16 and 21-13 to earn the victory. In the second game of the day for the pair, they had a much closer match against Marco Krattiger and Florian Breer of Switzerland as they earned a 2-1 win. They lost the first set 21-15 but rallied to win the second 22-20 and the tie-breaking set 15-12.