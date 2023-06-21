Canadian men lose 5th straight match at Volleyball Nations League

Canada lost its fifth straight game in men's Volleyball Nations League on Wednesday in Orléans, France.

The Canadians were swept by Slovenia (25-23, 25-22, 25-14) to fall to 1-5 on the season after opening up their campaign with a victory. However, Canada has won just three total sets since.

The stop in France is the second of the season after play began in Ottawa. Canada returns to the court on Thursday for a tilt with Bulgaria at 10:30 a.m. ET with live coverage available on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

Toronto's Arthur Szwarc was Canada's leading scorer for the second straight game with 11 points, 10 of which came on attacks.

But the Canadians lagged behind Slovenia, which improved to 5-1 with the win, in every team stat, scoring fewer points on attacks, serves and blocks while also committing more errors.

Rok Možič led Slovenia with 19 points.

Canada wraps up the second stage with a match against host France on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.