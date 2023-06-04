Howe lifts Canada's women over reigning world champs in Volleyball Nations League

First Alexa Gray, then Layne Van Buskirk, now Hilary Howe.

The outside hitter from Calgary was the offensive star in Canada's upset five-set victory over reigning world champions Serbia on Sunday to conclude the first leg of women's Volleyball Nations League play.

Howe scored a game-high 24 points in Canada's second straight win in Antalya, Turkey. After opening the tourney with 37 points against Poland, outside hitter Alexa Gray added 23 in Sunday's 18-25, 28-26, 25-23, 18-25, 15-12 verdict.

Van Buskirk, who led the team in scoring for a second straight day in Friday's straight-sets win over Korea, recorded only one point Sunday on a block. She was benched by head coach Shannon Winzer to start the second set.

The Canadians finished the opening leg of competition with a 2-2 record. Their next game is June 13 against China when play shifts to Hong Kong.

In Sunday's tiebreaker, the teams exchaged points early until Howe took something off a shot to give Canada a 5-3 lead it increased to 7-3 on a Gray ace and Emily Maglio block, the 12th of the match for her team.

Howe extended the advantage to 10-6 before Serbia fought back with three of the next four points, prompting Winzer to call a timeout.

"We're in full control here," she told her players. "Let's go back to [playing] simple."

The Canadians went ahead 12-11 when Uzelac missed a cross-court hit but quickly pulled even.

But Gray put Canada up to stay with a kill for her 23rd and final point. On the ensuring play, top setter Brie King of Langley, B.C., forced the opposition to double touch and Serbia lost a block touch challenge.

On Friday, Canada disposed of Korea in straight sets (25-17, 25-16, 25-18) for its first win of the season.

The victory provided a bounceback of sorts for the 15th-ranked squad, which previously dropped matches against Poland (No. 9) and Thailand (No. 14) while winning just a single set in the process.

WATCH | Canada blanks Korea:

Canada blows by Korea at Volleyball Nations League stop in Turkey Duration 2:05 The Canadian women kept Korea off the board with a straight-sets win over Korea.

Team captain Ana Bjelica and 18-year-old Aleksandra Uzelac had 18 points apiece to lead world No. 4 Serbia, which finished 0-4 in Turkey. Three others had at least 10, including Sara Lozo (16), Maja Aleksic (12) and Mina Popovic (10).

This is the most pivotal VNL campaign for the Canadian women. It's the start of Olympic qualifying season and the squad wants to use the 16-team competition as a springboard to Paris 2024.

The women's finals will be held July 12-16 in Arlington, Texas.

WATCH: Canada's women ready for another memorable run:

Canadian women's volleyball team excited to build off of historic world championship Duration 2:02 Advancing to the second round of the 2022 world championship last fall has setter Brie King optimistic ahead of the upcoming VNL season.

Canada finished with a 4-8 record last year, 12th in the overall standings. Italy was the overall women's winner in 2022, followed by Brazil and Serbia.

The biggest moment for this year's squad is the Sept. 16-24 Olympic qualifying tournament in China, where six of the 12 teams competing at Paris 2024 will be decided. Should Canada not qualify, it will have another shot based on world ranking.

CBC Sports and CBC Gem will have all of Canada's 12 Volleyball Nations League games streamed live and CBC Sports Presents will have select games on the main CBC network beginning June 4.

Canada's roster