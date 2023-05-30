Alexa Gray shines for Canada in Volleyball Nations League opening loss to Poland

One match into a fourth Volleyball Nations League season, it is clear Canada's women have plenty of room for improvement. It's also evident head coach Shannon Winzer has a go-to player to fill in for absent offensive force. Kiera Van Ryk.

Outside hitter Alexa Gray topped all players with 37 points in Tuesday's 3-2 loss in sets to Poland in Antalya, Turkey. The 28-year-old from Calgary came up big on several occasions but needed more support offensively from her teammates.

Fellow Outside hitter Hilary Howe was the only other Canadian to reach double digits with 15 points, followed by Vicky Savard and Langley, B.C. setter Brie King with seven apiece.

Poland had four players with at least 10 points, including team leader Magdalena Stysiak with 20. Martyna Czyrnianska, who added five points, ended the two-hour 30-minute match with an ace at the 10,000-seat Antalya Sports Hall.

Canada next plays on Thursday against Thailand (0-1) at 7 a.m. ET.

WATCH | Poland pulls out 5-set win over Canada to open VNL season:

Canada opens up Nations League volleyball season with a loss to Poland Duration 1:27 Canada faced Poland Tuesday in Nations League action, and after a strong start the Canadian side came up just short losing 3-2 (20-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 15-13).

Last October, Canada dropped a 3-2 decision to host Poland in Phase 2 of the FIVB world championship. Van Ryk, who led Canada with 21 points, and her teammates ended their tourney on a high note with a 3-2 victory over the Dominican Republic.

The 24-year-old native of New Westminster, B.C, is away from the team for personal reasons, but is expected to return later in the competition. Van Ryk was eighth overall in offence last season in the VNL and top server with 20 aces.

Her presence in Tuesday's match would have been huge as the heavy-hitting player probably would have helped an inconsistent Canada outfit from blowing several leads and poor service play at crucial times.

In the deciding set, a Stysiak ace made it 6-2 Poland, a lead it would hold until a Gray kill for her 36th point evened matters at 12-12. She pulled the Canadians even at 13 with a cross-court attack, but Poland scored the next two points for the victory.

This is the most pivotal VNL campaign for the Canadian women. It's the start of Olympic qualifying season and the squad wants to use the 16-team competition as a springboard to Paris 2024.

Winzer announced her 14-player roster last week ahead of the first leg of competition in Turkey. The second and third legs will be contested in Hong Kong and Bangkok.

The women's finals will be held July 12-16 in Arlington, Texas.

WATCH: Canada's women ready for another memorable run:

Canadian women's volleyball team excited to build off of historic world championship Duration 2:02 Advancing to the second round of the 2022 world championship last fall has setter Brie King optimistic ahead of the upcoming VNL season.

Canada, currently ranked No. 14 in the world, finished with a 4-8 record last year, 12th in the overall standings. Italy was the overall women's winner in 2022, followed by Brazil and Serbia.

The biggest moment coming up is the Olympic qualifying tournament in September 16-24 in China where six of the 12 teams competing at Paris 2024 will be decided. Should Canada not qualify, it will have another shot based on world ranking.

CBC Sports and CBC Gem will have all of Canada's 12 Volleyball Nations League games streamed live and CBC Sports Presents will have select games on the main CBC network beginning June 4.

WATCH | Full coverage of Canada/Poland match:

FIVB Volleyball Nations League Antalya: Canada vs. Poland Duration 2:48:25 Watch Canada take on Poland in FIVB Volleyball Nations League action from Antalya, Turkey.

Canada's roster