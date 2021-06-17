Canadian men sweep Japan for 2nd straight victory at Volleyball Nations League
Canada will next face the Netherlands on Monday
The Canadian men's national volleyball team made it back-to-back wins after defeating Japan in straight sets, 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-18) on Thursday in Volleyball Nations League action in Rimini, Italy.
A day after beating Germany 3-0 (25-17, 26-24, 25-21), Port Coquitlam, B.C., native Ryan Sclater led the way for Canada against Japan with a game-high 16 points.
Captain Gordon Perrin, from Creston, B.C., added another 14 points, while Aurora, Ont., native Stephen Maar added 11.
Canada improves to 4-10 with the victory and moves up to 12th in the standings with 13 points, one point behind the host Italians.
Next up for the Canadians will be a match against the Netherlands on Monday.
The men's team has already qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, which begins July 23. Nations League is key preparation after a year without competition.
The women's squad resumes action against Italy on Friday at 1 p.m.
CBC Sports will be live streaming complete coverage of Canada's matches in the VNL.
