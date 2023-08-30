Content
Canada bumps off Mexico in NORCECA women's volleyball opener in Quebec City

Canada opened the NORCECA senior women's volleyball continental championship on Tuesday night by bumping off Mexico in straight sets.

Canadian squad starts with 3-0 win in 7-team, 6-day competition

The Canadian Press ·
Four female volleyball athletes wearing red and black Canadian gear hug in celebration as members of the audience watch on from behind. a Canadian flag is seen in the stands.
The Canadian women's volleyball team started their senior women's volleyball continental championship campaign with a 3-0 (25,-20, 25-18, 25-20) win over Mexico on Tuesday in Quebec City. (@VBallCanada/Twitter)

Canada opened the NORCECA senior women's volleyball continental championship on Tuesday night by bumping off Mexico in straight sets in Quebec City.

Canada defeated Mexico 25,-20, 25-18 and 25-20 in Pool A action in the seven-team, six-day competition at the PEPS' Amphitheatre Desjardins-Universite Laval.

Kiera Van Ryk led the Canadian sweep in the 69-minute match with 12 points, 11 attacks and one block. Alexa Gray had 11 points, nine attacks, one block and an ace.

In earlier action, the defending champion U.S. squad crushed Costa Rica 25-3, 25-13, 25-5 in Pool B, while the Dominican Republic beat Cuba in three straight sets.

WATCH l Canada tops Mexico 25-20, 25-18, 25-20 in Laval, Que.:

Canada sweeps Mexico in opener of NORCECA Women's Continental Championship

1 hour ago
Duration 3:04
Canada wins 3-0 over Mexico (25-20, 25-18, 25-20) in their opening match of the NORCECA Women's Continental Championship in Quebec City.

On Wednesday, Cuba plays the U.S., Costa Rica squares off with the Dominican Republic, and Canada plays Puerto Rico.

Canada roster

  • Kiera Van Ryk, Surrey, B.C.
  • Brie King, Langley, B.C.
  • Emily Maglio, Coquitlam, B.C.
  • Vicky Savard, Jonquiere, Que.
  • Julia Murmann, Toronto
  • Jazmine White, Oshawa, Ont.
  • Layne Van Buskirk, Windsor, Ont.
  • Andrea Mitrovic, Mississauga, Ont.
  • Shainah Joseph, Ottawa
  • Alicia Ogoms, Winnipeg
  • Alexa Gray, Calgary
  • Hilary Howe, Calgary
  • Kacey Jost, St. Albert, Alta.
  • Quinn Pelland, Wanham, Ont.
