U.S. wins gold over Canada at NORCECA men's Final 6 volleyball tournament in Edmonton

Canada was defeated by the United States in the gold-medal game at the NORCECA Final Six men's volleyball tournament in Edmonton on Sunday, capping a perfect tournament for the Americans in which they went 6-0, dominating their opponents 18-1 in total sets won.

In a rematch of of Friday's 3-1 U.S. victory — where Canada handed the U.S. its only lost set — six-foot-10 Patrick Gasman dominated defensively with seven blocks and Ethan Champlin excelled offensively with 12 attacks to help lead the Americans to a decisive 3-0 victory (25-21, 25-14, 25-16) in front of the Canadian crowd at the Expo Centre.

The defeat marks the third straight silver medal for Canada in the event's three-year history, finishing second to Mexico in 2021 and falling in the gold-medal game to Cuba in 2022.

After a choppy start to the game where both teams combined for three service errors, the two North American rivals couldn't gain much separation on one another, locked in stride for the majority of the first set.

Christopher Byam of Bow Island, Alta., led the way for Canada early, recording five of Canada's points to knot the game at 13, but Gasman responded defensively shortly after with two of his game-high four blocks to give the Americans two straight points at 16-14, then connected on an ace to cap a 5-0 U.S. run to make it 21-17. The U.S. closed the first set out 25-21.

Champlin was the main U.S. contributor to a quick start in the second set, leading the way with five of his set-high six points to give his team an 11-7 lead.

It was then once again Gasman who recorded three blocks on a 7-1 U.S. run to give the Americans a commanding 21-11 lead, with the U.S. cruising to a 25-14 win shortly after.

The American captain's defence was the story of the first meeting between the two squads, leading the way with eight of the U.S.'s 18 blocks Friday night, and he was the main reason for a 13-1 American advantage in that statistic in the gold-medal match. The Clovis, Calif., native was named the top blocker and MVP of the tournament.

The good news for Canada heading into the third set was that captain and leading scorer Isaac Heslinga of Orangeville, Ont., got on the board with a team-high five points after recording zero in the first set.

But once again, it was Champlin setting the pace in the third set with a quick four points during an 8-3 start, and the U.S. never let Canada get within three points the rest of the way en route to a 25-16 win in the third set to complete the sweep and claim its first gold medal at the tournament after winning bronze in both 2021 and 2022.

Camden Gianni's ace capped the game off, one of his 13 points in the match, which tied Gasman for second in the game. Champlin led all players with 16.

Heslinga led all Canadian scorers with four points in the final set, and tied Byam for the most on the team in the match at nine. The Canadian duo also led all Canadian scorers in the tournament, with Heslinga contributing 83 points and Byam securing 71.

New-look Canadian roster

Canada's roster is comprised of Volleyball Canada NextGen Program players and athletes that played on Canada's 11th-place team at the under-21 world championship in Bahrain in July.

The only links to Canada's other silver-medal winning teams at the previous two Final Six tournaments on this year's roster are Heslinga, who played in the tournament in Mexico in 2022, and Kaden Schmidt of Mississauga, Ont., who participated in the event in the Dominican Republic in 2021.

Canada went unbeaten in its first three matches in the tournament, earning 3-1 wins over Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba before falling to the Americans and 3-2 to Mexico to enter the final on a two-game losing streak.

Mexico added to its medal haul at the event by defeating defending champion Cuba 3-0 (26-24, 25-17, 25-18) in the bronze-medal game earlier in the day, while Puerto Rico posted a comeback victory over the Dominican Republic in the fifth-place game 3-2 (19-25, 15-25, 25-23, 25-17, 16-14).

