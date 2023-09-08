Canada's men's volleyball team advances to semifinals at Continental Championship

Canada's men's volleyball team advanced to the semifinals at the NORCECA Continental Championship after winning its three-team pool with a 2-0 record.

The Canadians advanced directly with a 3-0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-20) win over Mexico on Wednesday, marking their second straight sweep at the tournament in Charleston, West Va. Canada beat the Dominican Republic in the tournament opener.

The Dominicans defeated Mexico in straight sets on Thursday to finish second behind Canada in Pool A.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for Friday, with the semis getting underway Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Live coverage of the tournament is available on the Volleyball Source YouTube channel.

Canada led Mexico in attacks (42-26), blocks (6-4) and aces (7-0). Mexico scored 26 points on Canadian errors while giving up 20.

Outside hitter Eric Loeppky of Steinbach, Man., led all scorers with 13 points on 10 attacks and a match-high three aces. Aurora, Ont., native Stephen Maar added 11 points on nine attacks, with one block and one ace.

Mexican opposite Luis Hernadez Baca led his team with 11 points on 10 kills and one block, while middle blocker Victor Parra Valenzuela had a match-high three blocks.

Canada head coach Tuomas Sammelvuo was pleased with the victory despite the high amount of service errors.

"Our side out and attack were at a very good level," Sammelvuo said in a release. "The motor kept going and gave us a chance to play at a high level, but we have to serve better!"

Canada captured bronze at the Women's Continental Championship last Sunday on home soil in Quebec City.

