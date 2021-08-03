Canada's men's volleyball team knocked out in quarters at Tokyo Olympics

Canada's men's volleyball team was knocked out of the Tokyo Olympics with a straight-sets (21-25, 28-30, 22-25) loss to the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in the quarter-finals at Ariake Arena on Monday.

Canada was searching for its first-ever Olympic medal in volleyball, men's or women's. But the team suffered the same fate it met at the Rio Olympics in 2016, finishing fifth at the hands of the Russians.

Canada couldn't keep up with the ROC in the opening set, but it managed to respond after a slow start and tie things up late in the second. Canada saved five set points, but the ROC maintained pressure and claimed another set.

Canada kept things close but ultimately trailed throughout the third against a relentless offence as the ROC closed things out.

Canada kept the pressure on ROC but couldn't pick up the win in the men's volleyball quarter-final <a href="https://t.co/IByllUAR25">pic.twitter.com/IByllUAR25</a> —@CBCOlympics

Team captain Gord Perrin led Canada with 15 points, while Ryan Sclater had his best match of the tournament with 14 points.

Canada faced a tough test against the ROC in Tokyo. The team finished first in its pool with a 4-1 record during the group stage and is currently ranked No. 3 in the world. No. 10 Canada was coming off a straight-sets loss to No. 2 Poland in its final preliminary round match on Saturday, finishing the group stage with a 2-3 record.

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020

Action went back and forth to open the first set until an ace from Maksim Mikhaylov gave the ROC breathing room. Volkov came through with back-to-back spikes to extend the lead, and Ilyas Kurkaev shut down Nicholas Hoag with a block to give the ROC an early five-point advantage.

WATCH l CBC Sports' The Olympians feature on men's volleyball:

The Olympians: Men's Volleyball Sports 1:35 With Glenn Hoag back at the helm of this team, he could make the difference between them being on the podium or not, because he brings a lifetime of coaching experience from Canada and around the world. 1:35

Sclater fired a shot past Ivan Iakovlev and followed it up with his second ace of the tournament to bring Canada within three points at 9-6.

The teams continued to exchange points until the ROC took a 13-10 lead on an ace from Igor Kobzar. Canada struggled to hold on as its opponents gained separation, calling a timeout to slow the momentum. Mikaelavov drilled his second ace of the game to give his team a commanding 20-13 lead.

Canada's Sharone Vernon-Evans came into the game, but he was soon denied at the net by a block from Egor Kliuka. Vernon-Evans turned the tables and shut down Kliuka with a block of his own, but the Canadians couldn't hold on as a tip from Mikhaylov ultimately won the opening set.

Canada began to claw its way back in the second set following a quick start from the ROC, with Hoag notching an ace.

The Canadian squad was fired up after Lucas Van Berkel blocked Mikhaylov at the net, and Hoag added a big kill to move Canada within a point. Sclater blocked Volkov on the following play to tie the game at 11 points apiece.

CANADA BLOCK 🏐🚫<br><br>Down a set to ROC, the Canadian men are looking to take the lead in the second set of their quarter-final matchup at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tokyo2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tokyo2020</a><br><br>Watch live: <a href="https://t.co/5j1Wj770r6">https://t.co/5j1Wj770r6</a> <a href="https://t.co/Iwz6gSzVTr">pic.twitter.com/Iwz6gSzVTr</a> —@CBCOlympics

The set remained tight with the teams pulling even again late, and Canada dug deep to save five set points. But Mikhaylov finished it off again with another hammer.

Kliukan opened the third set with an ace, and the ROC continued to remain just one step ahead despite consistent responses from Canada. Mikhaylov fired a missile off Perrin to put the ROC up 15-12, and his team began to pull away.

An ace from Perrin moved Canada closer at 22-19, and Sclater added a point on the ensuing play to give his team a jolt of life. But it was once again too little too late, as Volkov blasted a shot off Canada's Blair Bann to seal the sweep.

Canada started the tournament with back-to-back losses to Italy and Japan, but it bounced back to earn consecutive straight-sets wins over Iran and Venezuela. The top four teams in each pool moved on to the quarter-finals, with Canada finishing ahead of Iran on points for fourth place in the group.

Canada's best result in the men's tournament came in 1984 with a fourth-place finish, and it didn't compete on the Olympic stage again until Rio in 2016. Canada hasn't had a women's team qualify for the tournament since 1996.