Canadian men overcome early deficit against Cuba to salvage quest for Olympic volleyball berth
Canada wins 3 straight sets to claim 2nd victory at last-chance tournament
The Canadian men's volleyball team rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Cuba 3-2 Saturday night to put themselves in the driver's seat for claiming a berth at this summer's Olympic Games.
The winner of the four-team tournament gains a berth at the 2020 Summer Olympics.
All the sets were close. There were long rallies, big blocks and booming spikes.
Cuba quickly took a 4-1 lead in the deciding set, but Canada didn't panic. They chipped away, took the lead then overpowered the Cubans. After the winning point, the Canadian players flooded onto the floor hugging and high-fiving each other.
Canada trailed by as much as five points in the opening set but battled back to tie the score three times. Cuba looked in control after taking a 23-20 lead, but the Canadians climbed to within one before losing.
