Canada falters in loss to U.S. at men's Volleyball Nations League opener
The Canadian men's volleyball team lost 3-0 (25-17, 26-24, 25-20) to the U.S. in its opening game at the 2021 Nations League.on Friday.
Canadians scheduled to play twice more on weekend vs. No. 6 Argentina, No. 1 Brazil
Stephen Timothy Maar led 11th-ranked Canada with eight points, while Gordin Perrin had six against the third-ranked Americans.
Canada faces No. 6 Argentina on Saturday before meeting No. 1 Brazil on Sunday. Watch both matches live on CBCSports.ca here and check CBC Sports' full broadcast schedule for further details.
The annual international men's and women's competition featuring the world's top 16 teams in each gender was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Canadian men's and women's squads will each play a 15-match preliminary round until June 23.
The top four countries advance to the semifinals and finals.
WATCH | U.S. brushes Canada aside:
With files from CBC Sports
