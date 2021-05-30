Canada earns moral victory despite loss to Brazil at Volleyball Nations League
Brazil defeated the Canadian men's volleyball team 3-1 (25-17, 25-20, 20-25, 27-25) in Nations League action Sunday.
Canadians almost push undefeated South Americans to 5th set
The Canadians were coming off their first win of the competition - a straight-sets decision Saturday over Argentina - after dropping their opening contest to the United States.
If there was a moral victory for Canada, Brazil came into Sunday's contest having not dropped a set in the tournament after sweeping both the U.S. and Argentina.
Canada's national men's and women's teams will both play a 15-match preliminary round until June 23. The top four countries in each division will advance to the semifinals and finals.
The Canadian women face Turkey on Monday.
