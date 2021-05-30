Canada gets bounce-back victory over Argentina at Volleyball Nations League
Canadians record 1st win ahead of tough match against Brazil on Sunday at 11:45 ET
The Canadian men's volleyball team bounced back from its opening-day defeat to the U.S. with a victory over Argentina at the 2021 National League in Rimini, Italy on Saturday.
Stephen Timothy Mar scored 11 points to help power Canada to its 25-17, 25-21, 25-19 straight-sets win. While team captain John Gordon Perrin had 10.
"It feels great, especially after last night, when we had a very bad match against the USA and we had a lot of things to work on to come back to practice and get back on it and it's much better tonight," said Gordon Perrin following the match.
Canada will next face Brazil – the only side to not have dropped a set thus far in the tournament – on Sunday.
CBC Sports will be live streaming the match at 11:45 ET. For more details check CBC Sports' full broadcast schedule.
The annual international men's and women's competition featuring the world's top 16 teams in each gender was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Canadian men's and women's squads will each play a 15-match preliminary round until June 23. The top four countries advance to the semifinals and finals.
