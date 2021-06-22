Canadian men collect 4th straight victory at Volleyball Nations League
The Canadian men's team added a fourth victory in a row by sweeping Australia 3-0 in sets at the Volleyball Nations League action Tuesday in Rimini, Italy.
The Canadian men's team added a fourth straight victory by sweeping Australia 3-0 in sets (25-17, 25-8, 25-20) at the Volleyball Nations League event Tuesday in Rimini, Italy.
The Canucks improve to a 6-8 record, climbing to ninth in the standings, while Australia dropped to 1-13.
Ryan Sclater from New Westminster, B.C. was Canada's leading scorer with 12 points. He was followed by Aurora, Ont. native Stephen Maar, who had 10.
The win added a fourth consecutive, three-set sweep for the Canadians after beating the Netherlands, Japan and Germany.
Canada, which has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, plays Serbia next on Wednesday morning (CBCSports.ca, 5:45 a.m. ET).
