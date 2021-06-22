Skip to Main Content

Canadian men collect 4th straight victory at Volleyball Nations League

The Canadian men's team added a fourth victory in a row by sweeping Australia 3-0 in sets at the Volleyball Nations League action Tuesday in Rimini, Italy.

Canucks improve to a 6-8 record after sweep over Australia

Ryan Sclater, of New Westminster, B.C., right, was Canada's leading scorer in the victory over Australia on Tuesday. (Volleyball World)

The Canadian men's team added a fourth straight victory by sweeping Australia 3-0 in sets (25-17, 25-8, 25-20) at the Volleyball Nations League event Tuesday in Rimini, Italy.

The Canucks improve to a 6-8 record, climbing to ninth in the standings, while Australia dropped to 1-13.

Ryan Sclater from New Westminster, B.C. was Canada's leading scorer with 12 points. He was followed by Aurora, Ont. native Stephen Maar, who had 10.

WATCH | Canada defeats Australia for 4th sweep:

Canada earns 4th-straight sweep for 1st time in Volleyball Nations League history

3 hours ago
6:22
The Canadian men shut out Australia, earning their fourth-successive straight-sets sweep for the first time in FIVB Nations or World League history. 6:22
The win added a fourth consecutive, three-set sweep for the Canadians after beating the Netherlands, Japan and Germany. 

Canada, which has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, plays Serbia next on Wednesday morning (CBCSports.ca, 5:45 a.m. ET). 

