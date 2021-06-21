Canadian men beat Netherlands for 3rd straight sweep in Volleyball Nations League
Improve record to 5-8 ahead of Tuesday matchup against Australia
Canada defeated the Netherlands 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-19) in men's Volleyball Nations League action on Monday in Rimini, Italy.
It represented a third consecutive three-set sweep for the Canadians after beating Japan and Germany on the heels of back-to-back losses to France and Poland.
Sharone Vernon-Evans, from Scarborough, Ont., had a team-leading 14 points on Monday, followed by team captain John Gordon Perrin of Creston, B.C. and Nicholas Hoag of Sherbrooke, Que., with 11 apiece.
Canada has a 5-8 record and sits 12th in the 16-team tournament, two positions ahead of the Netherlands (2-11) ahead of Tuesday's matchup against Australia (CBCSports.ca, 4 a.m. ET).
