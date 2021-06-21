Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Volleyball·New

Canadian men beat Netherlands for 3rd straight sweep in Volleyball Nations League

Canada defeated the Netherlands 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-19) in men's Volleyball Nations League action on Monday in Rimini, Italy, and sits 12th among 16 teams with a 5-8 record.

Improve record to 5-8 ahead of Tuesday matchup against Australia

CBC Sports ·
Canada's men's volleyball team celebrates a point during its three-set sweep of the Netherlands in Volleyball Nations League action on Monday in Rimini, Italy. (Volleyball World)

Canada defeated the Netherlands 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-19) in men's Volleyball Nations League action on Monday in Rimini, Italy.

It represented a third consecutive three-set sweep for the Canadians after beating Japan and Germany on the heels of back-to-back losses to France and Poland.

Sharone Vernon-Evans, from Scarborough, Ont., had a team-leading 14 points on Monday, followed by team captain John Gordon Perrin of Creston, B.C. and Nicholas Hoag of Sherbrooke, Que., with 11 apiece.

Canada has a 5-8 record and sits 12th in the 16-team tournament, two positions ahead of the Netherlands (2-11) ahead of Tuesday's matchup against Australia (CBCSports.ca, 4 a.m. ET).

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now