Canadian women top Korea for 1st win at Volleyball Nations League

The Canadian women's team is back on track at Volleyball Nations League.

Canada disposed of Korea in straight sets (25-17, 25-16, 25-18) for their first win of the season-opening leg in Turkey on Friday.

The victory provided a bounceback of sorts for the 15th-ranked squad, which previously dropped matches against Poland (No. 9) and Thailand (No. 14) while winning just a single set in the process.

Layne Van Buskirk, of Windsor, Ont., led the team in scoring for the second straight day with 18 points, while Alexa Gray added 11.

WATCH | Canada blanks Korea:

Canada blows by Korea at Volleyball Nations League stop in Turkey Duration 2:05 The Canadian women kept Korea off the board with a straight-sets win over Korea.

Canada dominated Korea in all facets of the game, outscoring their opponents in attacks, blocks and aces.

This is the most pivotal VNL campaign for the Canadian women. It's the start of Olympic qualifying season and the squad wants to use the 16-team competition as a springboard to Paris 2024.

Head coach Shannon Winzer announced her 14-player roster last week ahead of the season opener. The second and third legs will be contested in Hong Kong and Bangkok.

The women's finals will be held July 12-16 in Arlington, Texas.

WATCH: Canada's women ready for another memorable run:

Canadian women's volleyball team excited to build off of historic world championship Duration 2:02 Advancing to the second round of the 2022 world championship last fall has setter Brie King optimistic ahead of the upcoming VNL season.

Canada finished with a 4-8 record last year, 12th in the overall standings. Italy was the overall women's winner in 2022, followed by Brazil and Serbia.

The biggest moment coming up is the Sept. 16-24 Olympic qualifying tournament in China, where six of the 12 teams competing at Paris 2024 will be decided. Should Canada not qualify, it will have another shot based on world ranking.

CBC Sports and CBC Gem will have all of Canada's 12 Volleyball Nations League games streamed live and CBC Sports Presents will have select games on the main CBC network beginning June 4.

Canada's roster