Canada opens 2nd leg of men's Volleyball Nations League with loss to Japan

Canada returned to the court in men's Volleyball Nations League on Tuesday, but left with a familiar feeling. The Canadians dropped their fourth straight match in a four-set loss to Japan (25-22, 25-17, 24-26, 25-14) to begin the second leg of the season in Orléans, France.

Canadians return to court Wednesday to take on Slovenia at 10:30 a.m. ET

A volleyball player screams while high-fiving someone out of picture.
Canada captain Nicholas Hoag reacts during his team's four-set loss to Japan at Volleyball Nations League on Tuesday in France. (Volleyball World)

Canada returned to the court in men's Volleyball Nations League on Tuesday, but left with a familiar feeling.

The Canadians dropped their fourth straight match in a four-set loss to Japan (25-22, 25-17, 24-26, 25-14) to begin the second leg of the season in Orléans, France.

Canada previously fell to Germany, Argentina and the U.S. after beating Cuba to begin their season in Ottawa. It now sits with a 1-4 record.

The tilt with Japan was Canada's first in France. It'll next face Slovenia on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET, with live coverage available across CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

Canadian men lose in a gritty performance to undefeated Japan in Volleyball Nation's League

Canada's men's volleyball team pushed undefeated Japan to 4 sets but went down to defeat (25-22,25-17,24-26,25-14) at the FIVB volleyball nations league Orleans. Canada's record goes to 1-4.

Stephen Maar and Arthur Szwarc led Canada with 17 points apiece against Japan, but despite a third-set pushback the seventh-ranked Asian side proved tough to overcome.

Japanese captain Yuki Ishikawa led all players with 19 attack points to go with three aces and a block point. Japan now sits atop the standings with a perfect 5-0 VNL record.

Canada will also face Bulgaria and France during the second leg.

