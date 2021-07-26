Canada's men's volleyball team loses in 4 sets to Japan

After a hot start in their second game of these Olympics, Canada's men's volleyball team lost in four sets to host country Japan on Monday, falling to 0-2 in preliminary-round play.

After taking the first set 25-23, the Canadians lost three straight sets (25-23, 25-23, 25-20), handing Japan its second win to go 2-0.

Canada next plays Iran on Wednesday.

More to come.

WATCH | While You Were Sleeping: Canada's first Olympic champion in Tokyo: