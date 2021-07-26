Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Volleyball

Canada's men's volleyball team loses in 4 sets to Japan

After a hot start in their second game of these Olympics, Canada’s men’s volleyball team lost in four sets to host country Japan on Monday, falling to 0-2 in preliminary-round play.

Canadian men now 0-2 in preliminary-round play

Andrea Janus · CBC Sports ·
Sharone Vernon-Evans of Canada is sprawled on the court trying to make a play during men's volleyball action between Canada and Japan at the Tokyo Games on Monday. (Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters)

After taking the first set 25-23, the Canadians lost three straight sets (25-23, 25-23, 25-20), handing Japan its second win to go 2-0.

Canada next plays Iran on Wednesday.

More to come.

