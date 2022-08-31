Canada eliminated from men's volleyball worlds with loss to Turkey

Canada's men's volleyball team has been eliminated from the world championship after a 3-0 loss to Turkey on Wednesday.

Turkey's 25-23, 25-23, 25-17 win over Canada secured them second in Pool E to advance, while the Canadians had to wait for other results to learn their fate. They narrowly missed out on being one of the best four third-place teams to advance, finishing 17th overall with a 1-2 record.

Nicholas Hoag, Ryan Sclater and Stephen Maar recorded 15 points apiece for the Canadians, who beat Turkey in serve (7-5) and attack points (44-43), but fell short in blocking (two versus seven). Their 20 errors were also double that of Turkey.

The competition, held in Poland and Slovenia, started out with 24 competing teams spread across six pools of four, playing in a single round-robin format.

The next round begins on Saturday.

WATCH l Canada vs. Turkey: