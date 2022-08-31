Canada eliminated from men's volleyball worlds with loss to Turkey
Canada's men's volleyball team has been eliminated from the world championship after a 3-0 loss to Turkey on Wednesday.
Canadians finish 3rd in their pool, 17th overall with 1-2 record
Canada's men's volleyball team has been eliminated from the world championship after a 3-0 loss to Turkey on Wednesday.
Turkey's 25-23, 25-23, 25-17 win over Canada secured them second in Pool E to advance, while the Canadians had to wait for other results to learn their fate. They narrowly missed out on being one of the best four third-place teams to advance, finishing 17th overall with a 1-2 record.
Nicholas Hoag, Ryan Sclater and Stephen Maar recorded 15 points apiece for the Canadians, who beat Turkey in serve (7-5) and attack points (44-43), but fell short in blocking (two versus seven). Their 20 errors were also double that of Turkey.
The competition, held in Poland and Slovenia, started out with 24 competing teams spread across six pools of four, playing in a single round-robin format.
The next round begins on Saturday.
WATCH l Canada vs. Turkey:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?