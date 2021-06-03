Canada drops 2nd straight, loses to Iran at Volleyball Nations League

The Canadian men's volleyball team dropped its second consecutive match after a 3-1 (25-22, 22-25, 22-25, 22-25) loss to Iran in Nations League action Thursday.

Coming off a loss to Brazil, Canada (1-3) looked to get back in the win column and started off well, taking the first set.

Iran (2-2) swung the momentum following that set, managing to win three sets in a row and pick up its second consecutive victory.

Canada committed 30 errors to Iran's 22 and was outblocked 14-7.

WATCH | Iran goes on cruise control winning final 3 sets to beat Canada:

Iran rallies past Canada in Volleyball Nations League Sports 3:12 After winning the opening set, the Canadians lost the next three sets to Iran at the Volleyball Nations League in Rimini, Italy 3:12

New Westminister, B.C., native Ryan Sclater led the way for Canada in scoring with 17 points, also tying for a game-high with Iran's Saber Kazemi.

Canada will face Bulgaria next on Friday.

The annual international men's and women's competition featuring the world's top 16 teams in each gender was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian men's and women's squads will each play a 15-match preliminary round until June 23.

The top four countries advance to the semifinals and finals.