Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Canadian coach confident women's squad will compete in 2024 Olympic volleyball tourney

Canada finished its run at a women's Olympic volleyball qualifying tournament with a 3-0 win over the Czech Republic on Sunday in Ningbo, China. The Canadians placed third in Pool A, with the top two clinching a spot for Paris next summer.

Shannon Winzer says squad took step forward with 5-2 showing at qualifier in China

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian women's volleyball team poses for photo on the court in Ningbo, China
Canada earned its fifth win at an Olympic volleyball qualifying tournament on Sunday, sweeping the Czech Republic 25-20, 25-19 and 25-21 in Ningbo, China. The women placed third in Pool A but only the top two advanced from this event to the Games next summer in Paris. (Submitted by Volleyball Canada)

Canada finished its run at a women's Olympic volleyball qualifying tournament with a 3-0 win over the Czech Republic on Sunday in Ningbo, China.

Set scores were 25-20, 25-19 and 25-21, and Kiera Van Ryk led Canada with a match-high 17 total points.

The solid win was bittersweet, as Canada finishes third out of eight teams in Pool A with the top two teams earning a berth to Paris 2024.

Canada finished at 5-2, with its losses coming against Pool A winner Dominican Republic (6-1) and runner-up Serbia (5-2).

"It's nice to finish on a high versus Czechia and take out a 3-0 win to get maximum points for the match," said head coach Shannon Winzer. "I am proud of this team, it's an honour to be a part of this journey.

"We have taken another step forward this summer and finished with a record of 5-2 in a very tough pool. It won't be enough to book our ticket to Paris but we are in a good place to get there on points next summer."

Despite finishing with the same record, Serbia earned more points than Canada to end up second overall.

There is still a chance for Canada to go to Paris via the ranking system, but that won't be decided until June.

Canada roster

  • Kiera Van Ryk — Surrey, B.C.
  • Vicky Savard — Jonquière, Que.
  • Julia Murmann — Toronto
  • Jazmine White — Oshawa, Ont.
  • Alicia Ogoms — Winnipeg
  • Alexa Gray — Calgary
  • Andrea Mitrovic — Mississauga, Ont.
  • Brie King — Langley, B.C.
  • Hilary Howe — Calgary
  • Shaïnah Joseph — Ottawa
  • Kacey Jost — St. Albert, Alta.
  • Emily Maglio — Coquitlam, B.C.
  • Avery Heppell — Langley, B.C.
  • Quinn Pelland — Wanham, Alta.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now