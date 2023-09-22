Canadian men top Cuba to remain undefeated at NORCECA Final 6 volleyball tournament
3-1 victory sets up battle of unbeatens against U.S. on Friday in Edmonton
The Canadian men's volleyball team remained undefeated at the NORCECA Pan American Cup Final Six tournament in Edmonton with a win over Cuba on Thursday.
Byam led all players with 24 points on 22 attacks and two blocks, with captain Isaac Heslinga and Kaden Schmidt adding 14 and 10 points, respectively.
The young Canadian squad led Cuba across the board in attacking (43-39), blocking (12-8) and service aces (5-3). Canada scored 38 points on Cuban errors while committing 33.
Canada's roster is comprised of Volleyball Canada NextGen Program players and athletes that played on Canada's 11th-place team at the under-21 world championship in Bahrain in July.
Alejandro González Rodríguez had 19 points for Cuba, which fell to 1-2 in the six-team tournament.
The Americans swept Puerto Rico (0-3) earlier on Thursday.
Along with Canada's round-robin matches, Sunday's first-place, third-place and fifth-place matches will also be streamed live on CBC Sports' digital platforms.
Canada roster
- Christopher Byam — Bow Island, Alta.
- Jonah Dueck — Rosenort, Man.
- Reeve Gingera — Calgary
- Mason Greves — Calgary
- Isaac Heslinga — Orangeville, Ont.
- Zachary Hollands — Victoriaville, Que.
- Liam Kristjanson — Oak River, Man.
- Isaiah Mamer — Wilkie, Sask.
- Darian Picklyk — Winnipeg
- Jonathan Portelance — Sherbrooke, Que.
- Jacob Sargent — Lethbridge, Alta.
- Kaden Schmidt — Mississauga, Ont.
- Cory Schoenherr — Waterloo, Ont.
- James Vincett — Calgary