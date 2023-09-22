Canadian men top Cuba to remain undefeated at NORCECA Final 6 volleyball tournament

The Canadian men's volleyball team remained undefeated at the NORCECA Pan American Cup Final Six tournament in Edmonton with a win over Cuba on Thursday.

Canadian opposite Christopher Byam led the way as Canada improved to 3-0 with a 3-1 (25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16) victory, setting up a battle of unbeatens against the United States (3-0) on Friday at 9 p.m. ET — streaming live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

Byam led all players with 24 points on 22 attacks and two blocks, with captain Isaac Heslinga and Kaden Schmidt adding 14 and 10 points, respectively.

The young Canadian squad led Cuba across the board in attacking (43-39), blocking (12-8) and service aces (5-3). Canada scored 38 points on Cuban errors while committing 33.

Canada's roster is comprised of Volleyball Canada NextGen Program players and athletes that played on Canada's 11th-place team at the under-21 world championship in Bahrain in July.

WATCH | Canada improves to 3-0 with win over Cuba:

Canada remains perfect at NORCECA Men’s Final 6 with victory over Cuba Duration 2:41 The Canadian's men's volleyball team defeats Cuba 3-1 (25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16) and improves to 3-0 at the 2023 Pan American Cup NORCECA Men’s Final 6 in Edmonton.

Alejandro González Rodríguez had 19 points for Cuba, which fell to 1-2 in the six-team tournament.

Canada closes out round-robin play against Mexico (2-1) on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET. The Canadians opened the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Puerto Rico on Tuesday, followed by a 3-1 win over the Dominican Republic (0-3)� on Wednesday.

The Americans swept Puerto Rico (0-3) earlier on Thursday.

Along with Canada's round-robin matches, Sunday's first-place, third-place and fifth-place matches will also be streamed live on CBC Sports' digital platforms.

WATCH | Canada defeats Dominican Republic for 2nd victory:

Canada defeats Dominican Republic for 2nd straight win at NORCECA Men’s Final 6 Duration 2:45 The Canadian's men's volleyball team beats the Dominican Republic 3-1 (21-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-22) and improves to 2-0 at the 2023 Pan American Cup NORCECA Men’s Final 6 in Edmonton.

