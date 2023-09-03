Canadian women's volleyball team tops Cuba to win bronze at Continental Championship
U.S. set to take on Dominican Republic in final at 5:30 p.m. ET in Quebec City
Canada wrapped up a successful NORCECA senior women's volleyball Continental Championship performance with a bronze medal after defeating Cuba in four sets (25-21, 25-17, 17-25, 25-16) in Quebec City on Sunday.
Canada got back to its winning ways in the first set against a Cuban squad that fell in three sets to the United States in the semis, with Kiera Van Ryk leading the way with six points.
The Dominican Republic will play the United States in Sunday's championship at 5:30 p.m. ET, live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.
WATCH | U.S. takes on Dominican Republic in final:
Canada was up 24-18 in the opening set when Cuba turned the tide with three straight points, forcing Canada to take a timeout.
Cuba put together a strong start in the second half to take an 8-4 lead early, but Canada rattled off seven consecutive points — four by Van Ryk — to regain the lead, and eventually took the set 25-17.
The flashes that Cuba showed in the first two sets finally started to break through with their backs against the wall, jumping out to a 15-4 lead.
Van Ryk was once again dominant in the fourth set with seven points, as Canada cruised to a 25-16 win to claim bronze in front of the home crowd.
The Surrey, B.C., native paced Canada with 24 points and 20 attacks overall, while Jazmine White of Oshawa, Ont., led the way with six blocks — three of which came in the clinching fourth set — and delivered the game-winning ace.
Canada roster
- Kiera Van Ryk, Surrey, B.C.
- Brie King, Langley, B.C.
- Emily Maglio, Coquitlam, B.C.
- Vicky Savard, Jonquiere, Que.
- Julia Murmann, Toronto
- Jazmine White, Oshawa, Ont.
- Layne Van Buskirk, Windsor, Ont.
- Andrea Mitrovic, Mississauga, Ont.
- Shainah Joseph, Ottawa
- Alicia Ogoms, Winnipeg
- Alexa Gray, Calgary
- Hilary Howe, Calgary
- Kacey Jost, St. Albert, Alta.
- Quinn Pelland, Wanham, Ont.