Canadian women's volleyball team tops Cuba to win bronze at Continental Championship

Canada wrapped up a successful NORCECA senior women's volleyball Continental Championship performance with a bronze medal after defeating Cuba in four sets (25-21, 25-17, 17-25, 25-16) in Quebec City on Sunday.

The Canadian team entered the third-place match coming off a semifinal loss to defending champion Dominican Republic in four sets on Saturday after taking down Mexico and Puerto Rico without losing a set on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively in pool play.

Canada got back to its winning ways in the first set against a Cuban squad that fell in three sets to the United States in the semis, with Kiera Van Ryk leading the way with six points.

The Dominican Republic will play the United States in Sunday's championship at 5:30 p.m. ET, live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

WATCH | U.S. takes on Dominican Republic in final:

2023 NORCECA Women’s Continental Championship: Winner of M13 vs Winner of M14 Live Watch as some of the world's top volleyball players go head-to-head at the 2023 NORCECA Women's Continental Championships as they prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifications. This match will feature the winner of M13 vs M14.

Canada was up 24-18 in the opening set when Cuba turned the tide with three straight points, forcing Canada to take a timeout.

Vicky Savard of Jonquiere, Que., responded to Canada's regroup by spiking the ball for the set-winner — her lone point of the set.

Cuba put together a strong start in the second half to take an 8-4 lead early, but Canada rattled off seven consecutive points — four by Van Ryk — to regain the lead, and eventually took the set 25-17.

The flashes that Cuba showed in the first two sets finally started to break through with their backs against the wall, jumping out to a 15-4 lead.

Canada tried to claw its way back, but Greisy Fine Martinez collected six of her team-leading 16 points in the set as Cuba held on to win 25-17 to stave off the loss.

Van Ryk was once again dominant in the fourth set with seven points, as Canada cruised to a 25-16 win to claim bronze in front of the home crowd.

The Surrey, B.C., native paced Canada with 24 points and 20 attacks overall, while Jazmine White of Oshawa, Ont., led the way with six blocks — three of which came in the clinching fourth set — and delivered the game-winning ace.

Canada roster