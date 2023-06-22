Canada snaps 5-game skid with win over Bulgaria in men's Volleyball Nations League

Canada is back in the win column.

The Canadian men's volleyball team beat Bulgaria three sets to one (22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20) on Thursday to snap a five-match losing streak in Volleyball Nations League play.

Canada improves to 2-5 and 11th overall in the 16-team standings with the win after opening its campaign by beating Cuba. Bulgaria falls to 1-5.

The Canadians will wrap up the second leg of the season in Orléans, France, with a match against the hosts on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage will be available on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

WATCH | Canadian men rally to beat Bulgaria:

Canadian men rally to beat Bulgaria in Volleyball Nations League Duration 2:34 After losing the first set, Canada's men's volleyball team win the next 3 consecutive sets (22-25,25-23,25-22,25-20) to defeat the Bulgarian side at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League stop in Orleans, France. Canada's record is now 2-5.

France is both the reigning Olympic and VNL champion but have struggled to a 1-4 record this season.

Outside hitter Stephen Maar, of Aurora, Ont., led Canada with 16 points against Bulgaria. Middle blocker Danny Demyanenko of Toronto tallied 15 points, including three from blocks and two from serves, while fellow Torontonian Arthur Szwarc also added 15.

Aleksandar Nikolov paced Bulgaria with 15 points.