Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Olympics Summer

Canada snaps 5-game skid with win over Bulgaria in men's Volleyball Nations League

The Canadian men's volleyball team beat Bulgaria 3-1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20) on Thursday to snap a five-match losing streak at Volleyball Nations League in Orléans, France.

Stephen Maar leads way with 15 points as Canadians earn 2nd win of season

CBC Sports ·
Volleyball players pump their fists on the court.
From left to right, Canada's Nicholas Hoag, Danny Demyanenko and Luke Herr celebrate during the team's four-set victory over Bulgaria in Volleyball Nations League action on Thursday in France. (Volleyball World)

Canada is back in the win column.

The Canadian men's volleyball team beat Bulgaria three sets to one (22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20) on Thursday to snap a five-match losing streak in Volleyball Nations League play.

Canada improves to 2-5 and 11th overall in the 16-team standings with the win after opening its campaign by beating Cuba. Bulgaria falls to 1-5.

The Canadians will wrap up the second leg of the season in Orléans, France, with a match against the hosts on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage will be available on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

WATCH | Canadian men rally to beat Bulgaria:

Canadian men rally to beat Bulgaria in Volleyball Nations League

1 hour ago
Duration 2:34
After losing the first set, Canada's men's volleyball team win the next 3 consecutive sets (22-25,25-23,25-22,25-20) to defeat the Bulgarian side at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League stop in Orleans, France. Canada's record is now 2-5.

France is both the reigning Olympic and VNL champion but have struggled to a 1-4 record this season.

Outside hitter Stephen Maar, of Aurora, Ont., led Canada with 16 points against Bulgaria. Middle blocker Danny Demyanenko of Toronto tallied 15 points, including three from blocks and two from serves, while fellow Torontonian Arthur Szwarc also added 15.

Aleksandar Nikolov paced Bulgaria with 15 points.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now