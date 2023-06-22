Canada snaps 5-game skid with win over Bulgaria in men's Volleyball Nations League
Stephen Maar leads way with 15 points as Canadians earn 2nd win of season
Canada is back in the win column.
The Canadian men's volleyball team beat Bulgaria three sets to one (22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20) on Thursday to snap a five-match losing streak in Volleyball Nations League play.
Canada improves to 2-5 and 11th overall in the 16-team standings with the win after opening its campaign by beating Cuba. Bulgaria falls to 1-5.
WATCH | Canadian men rally to beat Bulgaria:
France is both the reigning Olympic and VNL champion but have struggled to a 1-4 record this season.
Outside hitter Stephen Maar, of Aurora, Ont., led Canada with 16 points against Bulgaria. Middle blocker Danny Demyanenko of Toronto tallied 15 points, including three from blocks and two from serves, while fellow Torontonian Arthur Szwarc also added 15.
Aleksandar Nikolov paced Bulgaria with 15 points.