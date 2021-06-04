Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Volleyball

Canadian men take tough loss against host Italy at Volleyball Nations League

The Canadian men's volleyball team came back from two sets down to force a fifth set before falling 3-2 to Italy on Saturday in Nations League play.

Team fights back from 2 sets down to force 5th set, slips to 11th in men's standings

The Canadian Press ·
The Canadian men's volleyball team came back from two sets down before falling 3-2 to Italy on Saturday in Nations League play. (@volleyballworld/Twitter)

The Canadian men's volleyball team came back from two sets down to force a fifth set before falling 3-2 to Italy on Saturday in Nations League play.

Set scores were 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 26-28 and 15-11.

Nicholas Hoag led Canada with 18 points, while Eric Loeppky added 15.

Canada (2-4) slipped one point to 11th in the men's standings. Its next game is Wednesday against Slovenia.

WATCH | Canada falls short against Italy after forcing 5th set:

Canada's comeback falls short against Italy in Nations League play

Sports

2 days ago
4:07
Canada was able to rally and reach a fifth set, but couldn't complete the comeback against Italy as they lost 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 26-28, 15-11. 4:07

On the women's side, Canada (2-4) is in 12th heading into a game Monday against Poland. The Canadian women bring a two-match winning streak into the contest.

The annual international men's and women's competition featuring the world's top 16 teams in each gender was cancelled in 2020 because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian men's and women's squads will each play a 15-match preliminary round until June 23.

The top four countries advance to the semifinals and finals.

The Canadian men, ranked No. 10 in the world, have qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics starting July 23. Nations League is important preparation for them after a year of no matches as a team.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now