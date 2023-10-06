Content
Stephen Maar powers Canada past Bulgaria at men's Olympic qualifying tournament

Stephen Maar scored 16 points as Canada made quick work of Bulgaria in a 3-0 win on Friday at the men's Olympic qualification tournament.

Canadians won each set 25-21, 25-17, 25-18

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian volleyball players celebrate during a match.
Canada players, pictured celebrating earlier in the tournament, remains in the hunt for an Olympic spot for next summer in Paris. (Volleyball Canada)

The Canadians won each set 25-21, 25-17, 25-18.

Canada led Bulgaria in attacking, blocking and service points, but errors were equal at 20 apiece

Eric Loeppky scored 13 points for Canada (4-1) and Arthur Szwarc added 11 points.

WATCH | Canada sweeps Bulgaria:

Canada moves closer to men's Olympic volleyball qualification with sweep of Bulgaria

9 hours ago
Duration 3:11
Featured VideoCanada blanks Bulgaria 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-18) and improves to 4-1 in Pool C at the men's volleyball Olympic qualification tournament in Xi'an, China.

Martin Atanasov led the Bulgarians in scoring with nine points.

"We played quite a solid game, making very few mistakes in our attack," said Canada's head coach Tuomas Sammelvuo. "It's a good result and now we will recover and concentrate on the next game."

The Canadians continue their tournament against Belgium on Saturday which will be live streamed on CBCSports.ca at 1 p.m. ET.

The Canadian team, sitting at 4-1, is in the running for the top-two Olympic qualifying positions.

Canada roster

#20 Jordan Canham — Avonmore, Ont.
#13 Samuel Cooper — Hamilton
#97 Landon Currie — Coldstream, BC
#6 Danny Demyanenko — Toronto
#1 Pearson Eshenko — Banff, Alta.
#2 Luke Herr — Winnipeg
#4 Nicholas Hoag — Sherbrooke, Que.
#5 Brodie Hofer — Langley, B.C.
#80 Eric Loeppky — Steinbach, Man.
#18 Justin Lui — Pickering, Ont.
#7 Stephen Maar — Aurora, Ont.
#16 Jordan Schnitzer — Surrey, B.C.
#14 Arthur Szwarc — Toronto
#12 Lucas Van Berkel — Edmonton
#8 Brett Walsh — Calgary

