Stephen Maar powers Canada past Bulgaria at men's Olympic qualifying tournament

Stephen Maar scored 16 points as Canada made quick work of Bulgaria in a 3-0 win on Friday at the men's Olympic qualification tournament.

The Canadians won each set 25-21, 25-17, 25-18.

Canada led Bulgaria in attacking, blocking and service points, but errors were equal at 20 apiece

Eric Loeppky scored 13 points for Canada (4-1) and Arthur Szwarc added 11 points.

WATCH | Canada sweeps Bulgaria:

Canada moves closer to men's Olympic volleyball qualification with sweep of Bulgaria Duration 3:11 Featured Video Canada blanks Bulgaria 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-18) and improves to 4-1 in Pool C at the men's volleyball Olympic qualification tournament in Xi'an, China.

Martin Atanasov led the Bulgarians in scoring with nine points.

"We played quite a solid game, making very few mistakes in our attack," said Canada's head coach Tuomas Sammelvuo. "It's a good result and now we will recover and concentrate on the next game."

The Canadians continue their tournament against Belgium on Saturday which will be live streamed on CBCSports.ca at 1 p.m. ET.

The Canadian team, sitting at 4-1, is in the running for the top-two Olympic qualifying positions.

Canada roster

#20 Jordan Canham — Avonmore, Ont.

#13 Samuel Cooper — Hamilton

#97 Landon Currie — Coldstream, BC

#6 Danny Demyanenko — Toronto

#1 Pearson Eshenko — Banff, Alta.

#2 Luke Herr — Winnipeg

#4 Nicholas Hoag — Sherbrooke, Que.

#5 Brodie Hofer — Langley, B.C.

#80 Eric Loeppky — Steinbach, Man.

#18 Justin Lui — Pickering, Ont.

#7 Stephen Maar — Aurora, Ont.

#16 Jordan Schnitzer — Surrey, B.C.

#14 Arthur Szwarc — Toronto

#12 Lucas Van Berkel — Edmonton

#8 Brett Walsh — Calgary