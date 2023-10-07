Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Canada falls to Belgium at men's Olympic volleyball qualifying tournament

Canada dropped a four-set loss (14-25, 25-22, 28-30, 16-25) to Belgium on Saturday to fall to 4-2 at the men's volleyball Olympic qualification tournament in Xi'An, China.

Loss drops Canada (4-2) to 3rd place in Pool C with 1 match to go

The Canadian Press ·
A male volleyball player tries to get a ball pass a double block by the opposition as an official watches the action behind them.
The Canadian men's volleyball team lost in four-set (14-25, 25-22, 28-30, 16-25) to Belgium on Saturday, falling to 4-2 at the men's volleyball Olympic qualification tournament. (volleyballworld.com)

Canada dropped a four-set loss (14-25, 25-22, 28-30, 16-25) to Belgium on Saturday to fall to 4-2 at the men's volleyball Olympic qualification tournament in Xi'An, China.

Belgium led in attack points (55-50) and blocking points (18-7), and made fewer errors (21-27) than Canada,

Belgium's veteran captain Sam Deroo paced the attack with 20 points. Stephen Maar, of Aurora, Ont., led Canada with 19 points, while Eric Leoppky, of Steinbach, Man., had 14.

"Today Belgium was a lot better than us," said Canadian coach Tuomas Sammelvuo.

"We came into the game just waiting to see what would happen, not being aggressive enough especially in our attacking, but when we came back in the second set, we then created the opportunities to take the third set and that would have meant a lot but we didn't make the most of the opportunities and Belgium deserved to win."

The loss dropped Canada (4-2) to third place in Pool C behind undefeated Poland (6-0), and pushed Belgium (4-2) into second with one match to go.

Only the top two countries from each of the tournament's three pools will advance to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Canada plays its final match against Mexico (0-6) on Sunday. Belgium will meet Bulgaria (3-3).

"The tournament is not over. We have to do our maximum against Mexico and see what happens in the other games," said Sammelvuo.

Canada roster

  • #20 Jordan Canham — Avonmore, Ont.
  • #13 Samuel Cooper — Hamilton
  • #97 Landon Currie — Coldstream, BC
  • #6 Danny Demyanenko — Toronto
  • #1 Pearson Eshenko — Banff, Alta.
  • #2 Luke Herr — Winnipeg
  • #4 Nicholas Hoag — Sherbrooke, Que.
  • #5 Brodie Hofer — Langley, B.C.
  • #80 Eric Loeppky — Steinbach, Man.
  • #18 Justin Lui — Pickering, Ont.
  • #7 Stephen Maar — Aurora, Ont.
  • #16 Jordan Schnitzer — Surrey, B.C.
  • #14 Arthur Szwarc — Toronto
  • #12 Lucas Van Berkel — Edmonton
  • #8 Brett Walsh — Calgary
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now