Canadian men fall to Argentina for 1st loss of Volleyball Nations League season

Canada's men's volleyball team suffered its first loss of the 2023 Volleyball Nations League campaign on Friday at the hands of Argentina, falling 3-1 (21-25, 25-21, 21-25, 16-25) at TD Place in Ottawa.

The Tokyo Olympic bronze medallists overcame a raucous crowd and ran away in the fourth set to claim their second win on the season.

Guided by head coach Tuomas Sammelvuo, Canada is searching for its first VNL medal. Sammelvuo led the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) to Olympic silver in Tokyo.

Canada (1-1) sits 12th in the preliminary phase standings, while Argentina (2-1) is second behind Poland (3-0). The Canadians opened their tournament with a 3-2 win over Cuba on Tuesday.

WATCH | Argentina hands Canada 1st loss of VNL season:

Argentina hands Canada it's first loss at Volleyball Nations League Ottawa Duration 2:25 Canada played a strong opening two sets Friday against reigning Olympic bronze medalist Argentina, but fell at Volleyball Nations League Ottawa tournament 3-1(21-25, 25-21, 21-25, 16-25).

The Canadians will look to bounce back against the United States (2-0) on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. Watch live coverage on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

Ottawa is hosting part of the opening week of the men's VNL tournament. The fifth edition features the top 16 nations, with eight advancing to the final round next month in Gdańsk, Poland (July 19-23).

Italy, Germany, Brazil and the Netherlands are also competing during Week 1 at TD Place.

The preliminary phase, consisting of 12 matches over three weeks, is being held in six cities, with games also taking place in Nagoya Japan, Rotterdam, Netherlands, Orleans, France, Anaheim, Calif., and Pasay City, Philippines.

Tokyo gold medallists France are the defending VNL champions.

WATCH | FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League — Canada vs. Argentina:

FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League Ottawa: Canada vs. Argentina Duration 2:05:27 Watch volleyball nations league action as Canada takes on Argentina from Ottawa.

Canada roster