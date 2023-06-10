Canadian men fall to Argentina for 1st loss of Volleyball Nations League season
Canada will look to bounce back against the United States on Saturday night
Canada's men's volleyball team suffered its first loss of the 2023 Volleyball Nations League campaign on Friday at the hands of Argentina, falling 3-1 (21-25, 25-21, 21-25, 16-25) at TD Place in Ottawa.
The Tokyo Olympic bronze medallists overcame a raucous crowd and ran away in the fourth set to claim their second win on the season.
Guided by head coach Tuomas Sammelvuo, Canada is searching for its first VNL medal. Sammelvuo led the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) to Olympic silver in Tokyo.
Canada (1-1) sits 12th in the preliminary phase standings, while Argentina (2-1) is second behind Poland (3-0). The Canadians opened their tournament with a 3-2 win over Cuba on Tuesday.
WATCH | Argentina hands Canada 1st loss of VNL season:
Ottawa is hosting part of the opening week of the men's VNL tournament. The fifth edition features the top 16 nations, with eight advancing to the final round next month in Gdańsk, Poland (July 19-23).
Italy, Germany, Brazil and the Netherlands are also competing during Week 1 at TD Place.
The preliminary phase, consisting of 12 matches over three weeks, is being held in six cities, with games also taking place in Nagoya Japan, Rotterdam, Netherlands, Orleans, France, Anaheim, Calif., and Pasay City, Philippines.
Tokyo gold medallists France are the defending VNL champions.
WATCH | FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League — Canada vs. Argentina:
Canada roster
- Jay Blankenau – Sherwood Park, Alta.
- Landon Currie – Vernon, B.C.
- Danny Demyanenko – Toronto
- Mathias Elser – Calgary
- Pearson Eshenko – Banff, Alta.
- Luke Herr – Winnipeg
- Nicholas Hoag – Sherbrooke, Que.
- Brodie Hofer – Langley, B.C.
- Justin Lui – Pickering, Ont.
- Stephen Maar – Aurora, Ont.
- Jordan Schnitzer – Surrey, B.C.
- Ryan Sclater – Port Coquitlam, B.C.
- Arthur Szwarc – Toronto
- Lucas Van Berkel – Edmonton