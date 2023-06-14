Canadian women's volleyball setter Brie King elevating her game in Brazil

When you get a phone call to play for international volleyball's most decorated coach, Bernardo 'Bernardinho' Rezende of Brazil, you pack your bags.

Canadian setter Brie King didn't need to think twice about making the leap to sign with historic club Sesc RJ Flamengo in Rio de Janeiro last season. After all, it's another step toward her dream of making the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with Team Canada.

"I knew the reputation of the coach and it was kind of a no-brainer for my age and my position. It's kind of like a dream to play for him," King said in a recent interview with CBC Sports.

"I had a phone call with him and he just kind of told me, 'I believe in you and I want to help you become the best you can be.' And that's a really big gift in a pro season when you're there as an employee and you're getting paid to work ... It was an easy decision for me after that conversation."

Since King's four-year U Sports career with the Trinity Western University Spartans, the 25-year-old native of Langley, B.C., has been taking her game to new levels while trotting around the globe. First, overseas in Germany, then in the United States with Athletes Unlimited, and later in France.

"She's young. Every year her game gets better. She's athletic, she can set, do everything in volleyball," said Canadian national coach Shannon Winzer on a recent call. "What we're really working on with her is how she runs the court and her set selection, which I think gets better every year.

"I think she's on track to be one of the best setters Canada has ever seen. She has the work ethic to back it up."

WATCH | Brie King optimistic ahead of new VNL season:

Canadian women's volleyball team excited to build off of historic world championship Duration 2:02 Advancing to the second round of the 2022 world championship last fall has setter Brie King optimistic ahead of the upcoming VNL season.

Brazil gave King an unparalleled opportunity.

First, to play with some of the best players in the world (Brazil's women are ranked No. 1 internationally), immerse herself in the Superliga which prides itself on its fast offence, fluid defence, long rallies and strong volleyball IQ. And of course, play for Bernardinho.

He has the ultimate resume. A two-time Olympian and 1984 silver medallist as a player, he's won no fewer than 30 major trophies as a coach.

He guided the Brazilian men's team to two Olympic gold (2004, 2016), two Olympic silver (2008 and 2012) and three world championships. He added two more Olympic bronze medals with the women's national team (1996, 2000). It's no surprise he's a member of the International Volleyball Hall of Fame.

His face garners posters on buildings and at airports, just like soccer superstars Neymar and the late Pele.

"You don't really want to walk around in public with [Bernardinho] because it takes a while to get through people," King laughed.

Bet on yourself

The decision paid off. Despite a heartbreaking loss in the semifinals to Praia Clube, King was the top setter in the Superliga in her first season.

"I loved it so much. I feel so lucky that I got to play for a club with such history," she said, adding that she's started learning Portuguese. "[Bernardinho] led the whole team and the whole club with such class and integrity, but also he's got so much skill and success, so I felt like it was a dream for a young player like me who wants to learn and get better."

While King's individual career has been on the rise, so too has the Canadian women's national team.

Brie King (13) rises to set the ball during Canada's five-set upset victory over reigning world champions Serbia. (Volleyball World)

They're riding the momentum of their historic second-round finish at the world championship last year into this important Olympic qualifying season.

"The [world championship] was really special for us and really important for us moving forward as a program," King said. "We went into the tournament knowing that we're capable of competing with all the best teams in the world and wanting to prove something, that we're not just a young team with a lot of potential, but also we're ready to play right now and we want to qualify for the Olympics.

"We were really united."

Currently, King has the best setting statistics in the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) — the most prestigious competition outside of the Olympics and world championship. Earlier in the tournament, the Canadians posted a statement five-set win over world champion Serbia.

King also isn't your typical professional volleyball player.

Well-rounded athlete and person

Sure, she spends most of her days playing the sports she loves, but she's also one of the most well-rounded people you'll ever meet, according to her Canadian teammates and Winzer.

"A lot of really high-level volleyball athletes are only about volleyball. They eat, they breathe, they sleep and everything's volleyball. That's not Brie," Winzer said.

"She loves her music. She has a strong faith. She likes to go do recreational things. She does not live and breathe volleyball. She is a student of the game for sure, and she's very good at it, but she has so many different facets to her as a human being, which makes her a better athlete."

In addition to volleyball, King, centre, says music is an important part of her life. The 25-year-old released her debut album in 2021. (Dave Holland)

That's right. King is also a recording artist, having released her debut album "First Things First" in August of 2021 on all major streaming services. It's got an acoustic, singer-songwriter, country-pop vibe.

"Music about real life really is what I love, but the reception was awesome. It was so fun to just kind of get my stuff out there. And for sure it's kind of abnormal for a professional athlete to be kind of also doing music at the same time. So that was fun just to show another side ... Music is such a great outlet for me."

These days, while she's still writing (and performing the occasional singalong on the road), she's singularly focused: helping her team make their first Olympic Games since 1996.

The Olympic qualifying tournament in September 16-24 in China where six of the 12 teams competing at Paris 2024 will be decided.

If Canada doesn't qualify there, they'll have another shot based on their world ranking. Gaining points through international matches — like VNL — this year and next are pivotal. If the top-ranked teams qualify at worlds, and Canada can squeeze into the top 10 rankings, there's a chance they'll earn their first berth to the Olympics in 28 years.

Canada is currently ranked No. 15, but last summer the team jumped four places alone.

Although Canada is currently ranked No. 15, the team managed to improve four positions last summer.

"It's completely in our hands whether we qualify or not. I truly believe that we're a top 10 team in the world right now and whether we show that when the pressure is on and the moment is here is going to be totally our decision.

"I think we're going to make it happen."