Canada's Wilkerson, Bukovec eliminated at Paris Elite16 beach volleyball tournament
Toronto partners fall to U.S., defeat Finland in round robin stage
Canadians Brandie Wilkerson and Sophie Bukovec were eliminated from the Paris Elite16 beach volleyball event after splitting a pair of matches on Friday.
The Toronto duo started the day by dropping a 2-0 (21-16, 21-18) decision to Kelly Cheng and Betsi Flit of the United States.
Cheng led all players with 27 points, while Bukovec scored 13 for Canada. Wilkerson chipped in with 10.
The Canadian pair, ranked 13th in the world, bounced back in the finale of pool play with a 2-1 (21-18, 18-21, 15-10) victory over Taru Lahti-Liukkonen and Niina Ahtiainen of Finland. Bukovec led all players with 31 points.
Wilkerson and Bukovec finished third in Pool C with a 1-2 record behind Flint and Cheng (3-0) and Americans Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss (2-1).
Live coverage of the tournament - continuing on Saturday at 7 a.m. ET with the quarter-finals and semifinals - will be available on CBCSports.ca and CBC Gem.
With files from CBC Sports
