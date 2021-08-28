Canada's McNamara twins ascend to podium finish at King of the Court tournament

Canadian beach volleyball siblings Megan and Nicole McNamara reached the podium at the King of Court beach volleyball tournament in Utrecht, Netherlands on Saturday.

The 24-year-old twins from Richmond, B.C. finished third in the 20-team per gender tournament.

Brazil's Carolina Solberg Salgado and Barbara Seixas de Freitas came second, while the Spanish-Italian team of Maria Carro and Marta Menegatti were crowned winners.

Success, however, is no stranger to the McNamara sisters.

WATCH | Canada's McNamara twins finish 3rd at King of the Court Utrecht:

Canada's McNamara twins finish 3rd at King of the Court Utrecht 22:41 Watch the women's final of the King of the Court beach volleyball tournament in Utrecht, Netherlands. 22:41

The sand-loving siblings, who made their debut on the beach volleyball world tour in 2018, helped lead UCLA its first Pac-12 and NCAA titles.

Still, the sisters, born and raised in British Columbia, had to battle through four days of competition to reach the final.

On the men's side, David Åhman & Jonatan Hellvig of Sweeden were crowned champions.

Unlike a standard beach volleyball tournament, King of the Court is a new and highly energetic format that is marking its third edition in Utrecht.

Instead of the standard two teams, each match features five teams rotating in and out on a single court. A frantic affair to retain control of the "kings" side of the court and score as many points as possible before time expires.