Canada's Wilkerson, Humana-Paredes fall in Paris Elite16 beach volleyball quarterfinal

Canada's Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes are out of the women's beach volleyball Elite16 Paris stop. The third-seeded duo lost to World No. 1 Ana Patricia Ramos and Eduarda Santos Lisboa (Duda) of Brazil 2-0 in the quarterfinal on Saturday.

CBC Sports ·
Two female beach volleyball players are seen jumping at the net to compete for a ball as the teammate of one of team watched the action.
Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes of Toronto lost to World No. 1 Ana Patricia Ramos and Eduarda Santos Lisboa (Duda) of Brazil 2-0 in in Paris on Saturday. (volleyballworld.com)

The third-seeded Canadians lost to World No. 1 Ana Patricia Ramos and Eduarda Santos Lisboa (Duda) of Brazil 2-0 (10-21, 19-21) in the quarterfinal in Paris on Saturday.

The Toronto duo, seventh in the world ranking, edged No. 16 Svenja Müller and Cinja Tillmann of Germany 2-1 (21-14, 19-21, 15-11) earlier on Saturday in the round of 12 after finishing the group stage with a 1-2 record.

In July, Wilkerson and Humana-Paredes won the Elite16 Montreal stop on home soil with a perfect record.

The Canadians won bronze in the Ostraza, Czech Republic stop in June and were ousted in the quarterfinals in Qatar, Mexico (Tepic), Switzerland (Gstaad) and Germany (Hamburg).

The final stop of the nine-event season is set for João Pessoa, Brazil, in November. Wilkerson and Humana-Paredes sat out the first Brazilian stop of the season in Uberlandia in April.

CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem will stream the final and the bronze medal match live from Paris on Sunday.

WATCH l Full event replay: Canada vs. Brazil:

Women's FIVB Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 Paris Quarterfinals: Brazil vs. Canada

2 hours ago
Duration 53:41
Watch Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson take on Ana Silva Patricia Ramos and Eduarda Santos Lisboa of Brazil at the FIVB beach volleyball pro tour elite 16 tournament from Paris.

WATCH l Full event replay: Canada vs. Germany:

Women's FIVB Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 Paris Round of 12: Canada vs. Germany

2 hours ago
Duration 1:00:53
Watch Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson take on Svenja Muller and Cinja Tillmann of Germany at the FIVB beach volleyball pro tour elite 16 tournament from Paris.
