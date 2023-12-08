Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson ousted in quarters at Beach Pro Tour Finals

Toronto's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson finished fifth at the 2023 Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Finals after a 2-0 (21-17, 21-14) quarterfinal loss to Americans Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss on Friday in Doha, Qatar.

The fourth-ranked Canadians finished second in their pool at 3-1 after a 2-1 (21-18, 16-21, 15-10) win over Germany's Svenja Muller and Cinja Tillmann.

But they had no answer for their American opponents in the quarterfinal. Kloth and Nuss forced the Canadians into 11 errors and had six blocks in the decisive final set.

The medal matches will be held Saturday, with Kloth and Nuss facing Australia's Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho Del Solar in the semifinals.

