Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson ousted in quarters at Beach Pro Tour Finals

Toronto's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson finished fifth at the 2023 Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Finals after a 2-0 (21-17, 21-14) quarterfinal loss to Americans Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss on Friday in Doha, Qatar.

The Canadian Press ·
A female beach volleyball player wearing sunglasses bends in front of the net in anticipation with her arms behind her back.
Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson, pictured, had no answer for Americans Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss on Friday, falling 2-0 (21-17, 21-14) in the quarterfinals at the Beach Pro Tour Finals in Doha, Qatar. (Volleyball World)

The fourth-ranked Canadians finished second in their pool at 3-1 after a 2-1 (21-18, 16-21, 15-10) win over Germany's Svenja Muller and Cinja Tillmann.

But they had no answer for their American opponents in the quarterfinal. Kloth and Nuss forced the Canadians into 11 errors and had six blocks in the decisive final set.

The medal matches will be held Saturday, with Kloth and Nuss facing Australia's Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho Del Solar in the semifinals.

Watch live coverage of the Beach Pro Tour Finals on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem, with action continuing Saturday at 5 a.m. ET.

WATCH l Full replay of Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson's quarterfinal match:

FIVB Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 Finals Doha Quarterfinals: Canada vs. United States

5 hours ago
Duration 46:32
Watch Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson take on Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth of the United States in the quarterfinals of the World Volleyball Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 Finals from Doha, Qatar.
