Watch Road to the Olympic Games: FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Finals
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Finals in Sardinia, Italy.
Coverage from Italy begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
Canadian duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes will be in action, looking to bring home gold in the season finale.
