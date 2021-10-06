Skip to Main Content
Watch Road to the Olympic Games: FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Finals

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Finals in Sardinia, Italy.

Coverage from Italy begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Road to the Olympic Games on CBC: Beach Volleyball World Tour Finals

The best volleyball players in the world take to the sand in Sardinia, Italy for the FIVB finals. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Finals in Sardinia, Italy.

Canadian duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes will be in action, looking to bring home gold in the season finale.

