Watch the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour in Switzerland
Watch live action from the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour stop in Gstaad, Switzerland.
Live action begins Wednesday at 3 a.m. ET from Gstaad
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour in Gstaad, Switzerland.
Coverage begins on Wednesday at 3 a.m. ET with men's and women's matches at centre court.
Return on Wednesday at 8 a.m. ET for more action from the afternoon session. CBC Sports will stream coverage of the entire competition in Gstaad, through the medal matches on Saturday and Sunday.
