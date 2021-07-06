Skip to Main Content

Watch the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour in Switzerland

Watch live action from the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour stop in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Live action begins Wednesday at 3 a.m. ET from Gstaad

CBC Sports ·

FIVB Men's and Women's Beach Volleyball World Tour on CBC: Morning Session - Center Court

CBC Sports

27 minutes
Live in
27 minutes
The best volleyball players in the world take to the beach in Gstaad, Switzerland. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Coverage begins on Wednesday at 3 a.m. ET with men's and women's matches at centre court.

Return on Wednesday at 8 a.m. ET for more action from the afternoon session. CBC Sports will stream coverage of the entire competition in Gstaad, through the medal matches on Saturday and Sunday.

