Click on the video players below to watch live action from the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Coverage begins on Wednesday at 3 a.m. ET with action on four courts, which you can watch below:

WATCH | Court 1: FIVB Beach Volleyball Pro Tour Elite 16 on CBC: DAY 1 | Court 1 - Gstaad Live in Gstaad, Switzerland will host the world's top beach volleyballers in an exciting competition of athletic prowess.

WATCH | Court 2: FIVB Beach Volleyball Pro Tour Elite 16 on CBC: DAY 1 | Court 2 - Gstaad Live in Gstaad, Switzerland will host the world's top beach volleyballers in an exciting competition of athletic prowess.

WATCH | Court 3: FIVB Beach Volleyball Pro Tour Elite 16 on CBC: DAY 1 | Court 3 - Gstaad Live in Gstaad, Switzerland will host the world's top beach volleyballers in an exciting competition of athletic prowess.