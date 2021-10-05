Watch the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Finals

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Finals in Sardinia, Italy.

Canadian duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes will be in competition with the best teams in the world, looking to take home gold.

Coverage begins on Wednesday at 3:30 a.m. ET, and runs through the medal matches on Sunday.

Wednesday

Matches run between 3:30 a.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. ET, including Canada's Pavan and Humana-Paredes against Brazil at 7:30 a.m. ET, and versus the U.S. at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Thursday

Matches run between 3:30 a.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. ET

Friday

Matches run between 5 a.m. ET and 5 p.m. ET, including Canada's Pavan and Humana-Paredes taking on the Netherlands (5 a.m. ET), and against Switzerland at 2 p.m. ET.

Saturday

Women's quarter-final (8:30 a.m. ET)

Women's quarter-final (9:30 a.m. ET)

Men's quarter-final (10:30 a.m. ET)

Men's quarter-final (11:30 a.m. ET)

Women's semifinal (1:30 p.m. ET)

Women's semifinal (2:30 p.m. ET)

Men's semifinal (3:30 p.m. ET)

Men's semifinal (4:30 p.m. ET)

Sunday