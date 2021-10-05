Watch the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Finals
Watch live action from the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Finals in Sardinia, Italy. Canadian duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes will be in competition with the best teams in the world, looking to take home gold.
Live coverage begins on Wednesday at 3:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Finals in Sardinia, Italy.
Coverage begins on Wednesday at 3:30 a.m. ET, and runs through the medal matches on Sunday.
Wednesday
- Matches run between 3:30 a.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. ET, including Canada's Pavan and Humana-Paredes against Brazil at 7:30 a.m. ET, and versus the U.S. at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Thursday
- Matches run between 3:30 a.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. ET
Friday
- Matches run between 5 a.m. ET and 5 p.m. ET, including Canada's Pavan and Humana-Paredes taking on the Netherlands (5 a.m. ET), and against Switzerland at 2 p.m. ET.
Saturday
- Women's quarter-final (8:30 a.m. ET)
- Women's quarter-final (9:30 a.m. ET)
- Men's quarter-final (10:30 a.m. ET)
- Men's quarter-final (11:30 a.m. ET)
- Women's semifinal (1:30 p.m. ET)
- Women's semifinal (2:30 p.m. ET)
- Men's semifinal (3:30 p.m. ET)
- Men's semifinal (4:30 p.m. ET)
Sunday
- Women's bronze-medal match (12 p.m. ET)
- Men's bronze-medal match (1 p.m. ET)
- Women's gold-medal match (2:30 p.m. ET)
- Men's gold-medal match (4 p.m. ET)