Watch the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Finals

Watch live action from the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Finals in Sardinia, Italy. Canadian duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes will be in competition with the best teams in the world, looking to take home gold.

Live coverage begins on Wednesday at 3:30 a.m. ET

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Finals in Sardinia, Italy.

Coverage begins on Wednesday at 3:30 a.m. ET, and runs through the medal matches on Sunday.

Wednesday

  • Matches run between 3:30 a.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. ET, including Canada's Pavan and Humana-Paredes against Brazil at 7:30 a.m. ET, and versus the U.S. at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Thursday

  • Matches run between 3:30 a.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. ET

Friday

  • Matches run between 5 a.m. ET and 5 p.m. ET, including Canada's Pavan and Humana-Paredes taking on the Netherlands (5 a.m. ET), and against Switzerland at 2 p.m. ET.

Saturday

  • Women's quarter-final (8:30 a.m. ET)
  • Women's quarter-final (9:30 a.m. ET)
  • Men's quarter-final (10:30 a.m. ET)
  • Men's quarter-final (11:30 a.m. ET)
  • Women's semifinal (1:30 p.m. ET)
  • Women's semifinal (2:30 p.m. ET)
  • Men's semifinal (3:30 p.m. ET)
  • Men's semifinal (4:30 p.m. ET)

Sunday

  • Women's bronze-medal match (12 p.m. ET)
  • Men's bronze-medal match (1 p.m. ET)
  • Women's gold-medal match (2:30 p.m. ET)
  • Men's gold-medal match (4 p.m. ET)
