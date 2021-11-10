Skip to Main Content
Watch the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour in Brazil

Watch live action from the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour in Brazil.

Live coverage begins Wednesday at 6 a.m. ET

FIVB Men's and Women's Beach Volleyball World Tour on CBC: Pool Play - Itapema

Watch as the world's top beach volleyball players compete at this 4-star event from Itapema, Brazil. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour in Brazil.

Coverage begins on Wednesday with pool play action starting at 6 a.m. ET. Return on Thursday at the same time for more preliminary matches.

Playoffs begin on Friday (6 a.m. ET), with the quarter-finals and semifinals on Saturday (7 a.m. ET) and medal matches on Sunday (6 a.m. ET)

