Watch Road to the Olympic Games: FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's show, catch action from the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour stop in Sochi, Russia.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

The best volleyball players in the world take to the beach in Sochi, Russia. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's show, catch action from the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour in Sochi, Russia.

