Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Pavan, McBain earn beach volleyball bronze for 1st international medal as partners

Canada's Sarah Pavan and Molly McBain won the bronze medal at the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge with a 2-1 victory over China's Jie Dong and Fan Wang on Sunday in the third-place game.

Women defeat China in 3 sets; Canadian men's teammates lose in Round of 16

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian women's beach volleyball player reaches high at the net to try to hit the ball past her Chinese opponent at a Pro Tour Challenge tournament in Thailand.
Sarah Pavan of Kitchener, Ont., left, attempts to hit ball past Fan Wang of China during Sunday's third-place game at a Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge event in Thailand. Pavan and Molly McBain prevailed in three sets and will bring home their first international medal as partners. (Courtesy Volleyball World)

Canada's Sarah Pavan and Molly McBain won the bronze medal at the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge with a 2-1 victory over China's Jie Dong and Fan Wang on Sunday in the third-place game.

Set scores were 15-21, 21-16, 15-9 in Thailand as Pavan, of Kitchener, Ont., and Toronto's McBain picked up their first international medal as a team.

"This weekend held a lot of firsts for our team, but winning our first medal together definitely tops the list," Pavan, a two-time Olympian, told Volleyball Canada. "It is so exciting to see the improvement our team has made in such a short time, and I am really proud of Molly for her performance."

Pavan and McBain won their pool and then eliminated a team from Japan in the playoff round.

They defeated a German team in the quarterfinals before losing to eventual gold medallists Agatha Bednarczuk and Rebecca Cavalcanti from Brazil in the semifinals.

On the men's side, Canada's Dan Dearing and Sam Schachter were defeated in the Round of 16 by Dutch duo Matthew Immers and Steven van de Velde that went on to win gold.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now