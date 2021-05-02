Beach volleyball's Pavan, Humana-Paredes drop bronze-medal match in Mexico
Americans April Ross, Alex Klineman pull off sweep at final Cancun event
Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman made it back-to-back bronze medals in Mexico, sweeping Canadian beach volleyball duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes two sets to none on Sunday to cap a three-tournament competition in Cancun.
Ross and Klineman needed only 40 minutes to win by scores of 21-16, 21-15 at the FIVB 4-star event after placing ninth at the opening tourney.
Klineman dominated the reigning world champions at the net with her blocking, particularly in the second set.
Pavan and Humana-Paredes, who finished ninth last Tuesday after winning a silver medal in the opening Cancun Hub event, will be one of two Canadian entries in the Olympic tournament this summer in Tokyo.
WATCH | Pavan, Humana-Paredes kept off medal podium:
In March, Pavan and Toronto's Humana-Paredes won silver at an AVP World Tour stop in Doha, Qatar, before travelling to Cancun.
The heat, humidity and windy conditions in Mexico were challenging but the same is expected in Tokyo.
"We've had to make some big adjustments," Humana-Paredes said. "I think that's been really great practice and a good opportunity to … prepare us better for Tokyo.
"You can see some teams that have improved tremendously during the pandemic," Pavan said. "Some teams are taking a while to find their rhythm and get into it. But overall, I would say the level is pretty good.
"It's just a matter of who shows up at any given match or moment."
WATCH | Pavan, Humana-Paredes gear up for Tokyo:
