Beach volleyball's Pavan, Humana-Paredes drop bronze-medal match in Mexico

Americans April Ross, Alex Klineman pull off sweep at final Cancun event

CBC Sports ·
American Alex Klineman, left, was the difference in the second and final set Sunday, leading her and April Ross to a 21-16, 21-15 sweep of Canadians Sarah Pavan, right, and Melissa Humana-Paredes in a bronze-medal match in Cancun, Mexico. (Submitted by FIVB)

Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman made it back-to-back bronze medals in Mexico, sweeping Canadian beach volleyball duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes two sets to none on Sunday to cap a three-tournament competition in Cancun.

Ross and Klineman needed only 40 minutes to win by scores of 21-16, 21-15 at the FIVB 4-star event after placing ninth at the opening tourney.

Klineman dominated the reigning world champions at the net with her blocking, particularly in the second set.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes, who finished ninth last Tuesday after winning a silver medal in the opening Cancun Hub event, will be one of two Canadian entries in the Olympic tournament this summer in Tokyo.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes come up short to Americans for beach volleyball bronze in Cancun

The Canadian duo dropped their bronze medal match to Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman in straight sets.
"We're obviously not playing at the level that hopefully we will be in July," Pavan, a native of Kitchener, Ont., told CBC Sports earlier this week. "This is definitely going to continue to be an upward slope."

In March, Pavan and Toronto's Humana-Paredes won silver at an AVP World Tour stop in Doha, Qatar, before travelling to Cancun.

The heat, humidity and windy conditions in Mexico were challenging but the same is expected in Tokyo.

"We've had to make some big adjustments," Humana-Paredes said. "I think that's been really great practice and a good opportunity to … prepare us better for Tokyo.

"You can see some teams that have improved tremendously during the pandemic," Pavan said. "Some teams are taking a while to find their rhythm and get into it. But overall, I would say the level is pretty good. 

"It's just a matter of who shows up at any given match or moment."

Canadian beach volleyball world champions get Olympic preview

Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are competing in Cancun, Mexico and explain how the weather and a COVID-19 breakout is helping them prepare for Tokyo 2020.
