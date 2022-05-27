Canada's Pavan, Humana-Paredes ousted at Ostrava Elite 16

Canadian beach volleyball duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes have been eliminated at the FIVB Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes (1-2), who are coming off a second-place finish at the AVP Austin Open, finished Pool-C play on Friday with a defeat against Switzerland's Joana Heidrich and Anouk Vergé-Dépré (21-18, 21-19), that followed a victory over American duo Kelley Kolinske and Sara Hughes (22-20) (21-19).

The reigning world champions opened the event with a 21-19,18-21,15-13 loss to Svenja Müller and Cinja Tillmann of Germany on Thursday.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes, who finished fifth at Tokyo 2020, were the lone Canadian team competing in the competition's 16-team main draw on both the women's and men's side—who are battling it out for their share of the $300,000 US prize purse.

The FIVB Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 event in Czech Republic runs through Sunday with the quarter-finals, semifinals and medal matches taking place over the weekend. You can stream the event on CBCSports.ca, as live coverage continues Saturday at 4:00 a.m. ET.

WATCH | Canada's Pavan, Humana-Paredes defeat American duo at Ostrava Elite 16: