Canada's Pavan, Humana-Paredes ousted at Ostrava Elite 16
Canadian beach volleyball duo drop final pool play match in Czech Republic
Canadian beach volleyball duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes have been eliminated at the FIVB Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
The reigning world champions opened the event with a 21-19,18-21,15-13 loss to Svenja Müller and Cinja Tillmann of Germany on Thursday.
Pavan and Humana-Paredes, who finished fifth at Tokyo 2020, were the lone Canadian team competing in the competition's 16-team main draw on both the women's and men's side—who are battling it out for their share of the $300,000 US prize purse.
The FIVB Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 event in Czech Republic runs through Sunday with the quarter-finals, semifinals and medal matches taking place over the weekend. You can stream the event on CBCSports.ca, as live coverage continues Saturday at 4:00 a.m. ET.
WATCH | Canada's Pavan, Humana-Paredes defeat American duo at Ostrava Elite 16:
